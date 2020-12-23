Amuriat pledges to pay  Kichwamba, Kasese victims

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author





Presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has pledged to compensate the victims of the Kichwamba and Kasese killings.

While speaking on a talk-show on Clouds FM in Fort Portal City on Monday, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate said the killings in Kichwamba and Kasese were unfortunate.

“We are going to be counting the numbers critically and compensating them. This is something we want to undertake and compensation is not only going to be limited to lives, but property and this is going to be countrywide where people lost their lives due to conflicts,” Mr Amuriat said.

Background

On June 8, 1998, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels killed 80 students at Kichwamba Technical Institute and abducted more than 100.

The rebels locked the students in their dormitories before setting them on fire.

Twenty seven students who were burnt beyond recognition were buried in a mass grave at the college.

In Kasese District, more than 100 people were killed by security forces under the command of then UPDF 2nd Division Commander, Maj Gen Peter Elwelu, when they raided Rwenzururu Kingdom palace in Kasese Town in November, 2016.

The attack came after the Rwenzururu king refused to hand over palace guards, who the army had accused of terrorism.

Other promises

While campaigning at Nyabweya village in Kasenda Sub-county, Mr Amuriat pledged to work on the roads that have been neglected for years to enable farmers access markets.

The FDC candidate also pledged to construct a health centre and technical school in Nyabweya when elected, saying pregnant women in the area travel long distances to access health services

Mr Amuriat pledged that his government will compensate all the people whose property has been destroyed by animals from Kibaale National Park and that the revenue generated will be shared among the communities.

According to Mr Amuriat, the people of Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kamwenge and Kyenjojo districts that border Kibale National Park bear the brunt of the attacks by animals for the game park and yet they do not benefit from the revenue generated from the park.

“I know Kibaale National Park animals come and invade people’s gardens and when you inquire your beaten because the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) focuses on animals, not people and we want the people of Nyabweya to start benefiting from the profits of Kibaale National Park because all the profits are being enjoyed by Mr Museveni and his family.”

Mr Amuriat, however, did not provide evidence to authenticate the claim that the revenue from the national park is exclusively spent on the wellbeing of the President and his family.