Amuriat pulls no punches in battle with Katonga team

The ongoing conflict within the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party took a new turn yesterday, as the party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, launched a verbal attack on the leaders of the Katonga faction.

Speaking at a press conference at the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Mr Amuriat lashed out at the faction, accusing them of no longer being legitimate members of the party.

He claimed that the membership of these individuals had expired four years ago, and they have since failed to renew it, disqualifying them from any involvement in party affairs.

Mr Amuriat further described the Katonga leaders as “fun makers” who are now masquerading as FDC members, warning them against making any decisions on behalf of the party.

The FDC president’s comments underscore the deepening rift between the Najjanankumbi and Katonga factions, highlighting the power struggle that has increasingly defined the party’s internal dynamics.

In a stern message, Mr Amuriat threatened to take drastic measures against those who continue to undermine the party’s leadership. His remarks signal an escalating conflict within the FDC, as the Najjanankumbi faction seeks to assert its dominance and bring the party under a unified command.

He attacked the top six individuals at the Katonga faction who have been at the forefront of the breakaway.

Dr Kizza Bsigye did not answer our repeated calls nor did he respond to our messages by press time.

Amuriat to Erias Lukwago

“There is a popular Kiganda adage “Akasanke Kakulema’,’a person who has failed to run a city wants to run a national grassroots party? Really now this one, what has he ever managed in life? Apart from political nomadism, where he has been gallivanting political formations; DP, Ssuubi, A4C, TJ, wherever he left those political formations, he left political turmoil and he attempted to bring political confusion to FDC. I am happy, he found us alert and we managed to block his political schemes. No wonder, his only experience now is in presiding over a stinking city full of potholes and [gaining] political capital out of death like the recent one of Kiteezi. By the way, we saw Gen Salim Saleh threatened to withdraw his support for him. When did ‘sworn ’members of the Opposition like Lukwago begin surviving on support from Gen Salim Saleh, President Museveni’s younger brother? Isn’t this the same support that will be transferred to the ‘new party’ in the offing under the stewardship of Lukwago?”

Left to right: Forum for Democratic Change Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi, party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and party member Hassan Fungaroo during a press conference in Najjanankumbi, Kampala. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Lukwago punches back

I think my brother is speaking out of spite, ill will, anger, frustration, and it’s really understandable, the circumstances he finds himself in. He is in a very hot seat, and the tantrums he’s throwing, one can understand where he’s coming from. He has pressed a panic button, which is really understandable. For me, he can turn me into a punching bag. I’m used to that and indeed, actually, he was reading from Norbert Mao’s script. I’m not shocked. You know, Mao used to do his politics around me when he was speaking. That’s why I was actually his manifesto for the way he was running the DP. I can see my brother Amuriat is also following the same trend. He is deriving his script from the Mao antics, the Mao tyrants, the Mao ballistic attacks, and all those uncanny statements he was making against me. So I can understand that, and I seek not to be driven in that direction. I don’t want to follow him in the trenches where he is right now. One thing I take exception of is the denigration of our founding president, Dr Kizza Besigye. I think that was beyond the limit. He’s going beyond the elbow. You know, it’s totally unacceptable. He’s our patriarch. He’s our founding president. He’s an embodiment of the aspirations of not only the FDC members, but all Ugandans. Many draw inspiration from him. I think it should have been prudent on his part to spare him and direct all the attacks against me, against the rest of us.”

Amuriat to Francis Mwijukye

“I think this one’s other name should have been ‘nsomba byuuma’’ because who hasn’t he fleeced in this country? Including those he is hobnobbing with. At a party level, he misappropriated a lot of money but we forgave him, I have received over 56 MPs’ complaints. This very member, we have privileged information of his active involvement in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) activities in Ankole Sub-region. We ask ourselves whether the party that our colleagues are about to start is an extension of the PLU?” (Editor - We did not independently verify the claims).

Mwijukye responds

“They are only looking for relevance because they can’t make news if they don’t talk about Mwijukye, Lukwago and Besigye. They are an embarrassment to the founders, members and supporters of FDC. They have now turned into comedians, beer distributors and are engaged in concerts and not political mobilisation. We distribute beer in Soroti, Mbale, Kasese, Arua, and Gulu. That’s why we must dissolve FDC to save the achievement and milestones of FDC from the masqueraders and impostors at Najjanankumbi. FDC at Najjanankumbi is dead. However, the spirit lives on at Katonga. FDC was not just a name or a building at Najjanankumbi. It was a mission, the spirit, objective and will of why it was started. All these now rest at Najjanankumbi. We no longer want to be derailed by them. Ours is a liberation struggle. We stand for change. They stand for no change.’’

Amuriat to Ssemujju Nganda

“He is a Speaker’s peg boy whose integrity is deeply questionable; he is the only Ugandan who has superseded the record of travelling. That he has managed to travel for more days than exist, in a period of 182 days for him he travelled out of the country on purported parliamentary duties for 196 days. When we were haunting corrupt officials at Parliament, Ssemujju should have lined up culprit number one. I am shocked that such a person is heading the processes of forming a new party. Is this going to be a party of the corrupt?

Ssemujju hits back