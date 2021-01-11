Amuriat re-arrested moments after release

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat has been re-arrested in Kampala hours after he was released from Mpigi Central Police Station where he spent a night.

Amuriat’s car was on Monday intercepted at Mengo, Kampala before he was forcefully removed from his vehicle and bundled into a police truck as he headed to his home.

He’s currently detained at Katwe Police Station.

"Police at Katwe are holding Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat for Doing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of a disease and deliberately blocking traffic at the busy Natete-Ndeeba road, while deliberately obstructing other road users. Arrested also, is one of his escorts PC Erikitoi Emmanuel, for obstruction and insubordination,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Police accuse Mr Amuriat of doing a negligent act likely to cause an infectious disease.

He had just been released on court bail from Mpigi CPS, where he was detained overnight.

At Mpigi, Amuriat was charged with sitting atop a motor vehicle before he was released on non-cash bail of Shs5 million, while his two sureties were each bonded at Shs10 million not cash.

This is the second time Amuriat is charged with the offence of sitting atop a motor vehicle in less than a week. Three days ago, he was charged with a similar offence at Kakumiro chief magistrate’s court and released on non-cash bail of Shs500,000.



