Amuriat refers Ssemujju, Lukwago and 7 others to disciplinary organ

The Forum for Democratic Change president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has referred seven top officials to the party’s disciplinary committee.

In the move interpreted to be a purge in response to an ongoing internal revolt against Mr Amuriat’s leadership, FDC vice president for Buganda, Mr Erias Lukwago; party spokesman Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda; Mr Kennedy Okello, who is secretary to the presidency; and Mr Mubarak Munyagwa, secretary for mobilisation have, been named.

Others are Dr George Okello Ekware (deputy secretary for mobilisation), Mr Samuel Makhoka W’mugenyi (deputy secretary for international and regional affairs) and Mr Amon Ayesigome Rubarema (secretary for works).

In an August 8 letter addressed to the Chairman of FDC’s Disciplinary Committee, Mr James Otto, the party leader indicated that he would provide details once proceedings commence.

“I proceed under article 28 (3) (b) (lll), and acting in consultation with the party Working Committee, to request you to convene meetings of the committee on discipline to hear and dispose of cases of hostility towards the party,” the letter stated.

Article 28 (3),(b) lll) of the party constitution stipulates that “The president may recommend disciplinary action against any member who fails in his duties and absconds from party business and meetings without any reasonable excuse. In case of such recommendation the president may appoint anyone to act in such capacity pending approval of the relevant body”. Mr Amuriat confirmed his communication to Daily Monitor, saying the officials have not been executing their duties. He said he will be making appointments on an acting basis to fill the affected offices.

“You may need to note that, with the exception of Ssemujju and Ayesigome who were elected by the National Delegates Conference, all the above members were appointed by me on an acting basis,” he said.

Mr Lukwago, who is also Lord Mayor of Kampala, yesterday said he had not received the letter. He, however, said Mr Amuriat was in a panic.

“It is a bogus document drafted out of panic. Both Amuriat and [secretary general Nathan Nandala] Mafabi are fidgeting on how to get out of the ugly situation they are in. They should swallow their pride and do the right things,” he said.

Mr Lukwago added that he was not appointed by Mr Amuriat as claimed, but by FDC’s National Executive Committee.

Mr Amuriat accused Mr Ssemujju of failing to protect the party’s image, tarnishing its name, and absconding from duty. He also accused Mr Lukwago of failing to implement party programmes in Buganda region.

Mr Otto, who is Dokolo District chairman, said he would convene his committee to agree on how to proceed. “We are looking forward to seeing how we can harmonise within the FDC. I will ensure a fair judgement for members,” he said.

