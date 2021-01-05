Amuriat’s EC guard assaulted by police at Queen Elizabeth National Park

Last month, a similar incident occurred when a fight broke out between police officers in Fort Portal City in Kabarole District and Independent presidential candidate John Katumba’s EC security detail.

One of the security guards allocated to Forum for Democratic Change (DC) presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat by the Electoral Commission (EC) was on Tuesday left nursing injuries after he was assaulted by a plain-clothed security officer as he tried to prevent his (Amuriat’s) arrest in at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

A scuffle ensued after police blocked Amuriat at Queen Elizabeth National Park from heading to Kasese Town on his way to Ntoroko District to campaign ahead of the January 14 presidential election.

Kasese is one of the districts in which EC banned physical campaign meetings on grounds that the Ministry of Health had categorized it as high risk areas for Covid-19.

There was a heated exchange between Amuriat’s team and security officers led by the District Police Commander.

"Don't disturb me. I am a Ugandan too. Stop dictating for me where to be and where not to be," Amuriat told police shortly before the DPC ordered for his arrest.

However, one of Amuriat’s security guard attached to EC, only identified as Emma Erikitoi was punched in the face by a plain-clothed security officer as he attempted to block his arrest.

FDC's Patrick Amuriat administers first aid to one of his guards attached to EC, at Banyagabu town council. The guard was punched by one of the police officers during a skirmish that ensued as police blocked Amuriat from accessing Kasese town

Amuriat was later seen administering first aid to Erikitoi.

Last month, a similar incident occurred when a fight broke out between police officers in Fort Portal City in Kabarole District and Independent presidential candidate John Katumba’s EC security detail.

The security guards were trying to prevent the presidential candidate from being arrested.

Katumba was eventually not arrested but his clothes were left in tatters.

Mr Katumba alleged that the scuffle between his official body guard and the plain-clothed security personnel was an attempt to assassinate him.

Mr Katumba later petitioned the electoral commission alleging that the fight was an attempt at his life.

However, the newly-appointed deputy inspector general of police, Maj. Gen Paul Lokech blamed Mr Katumba’s police guards for the fracas.

Gen Lokech said it was Katumba's guards to blame for failing to follow the standard operating procedures, which according to him, include introducing themselves to the area security apparatus.

"Going into an AOR of somebody, what I mean for AOR is area of responsibility, the officer must report his presence. The officers who were escorting the presidential candidate must report their presence to the commander of that general location such that the commander knows that they are within that area. At times, they will also need security to back up them where necessary. So I think it was just lack of coordination but the actions, I totally disagree with it. It was very unprofessional," Mr Lokech told journalists in Kampala.