Amuriat to pay LCs  wages, increase teachers’ salaries

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

By Mugangha Kolyangha More by this Author

Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi has promised to pay salaries for Local Council I and II and undertook to increase teachers’ salaries in the first year of his presidency.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate made these promises yesterday during his campaigns in Butebo and Pallisa districts ahead of the January 14 presidential elections.

“We are going to pay Shs140,000 to the LCI and Shs280,000 to LC2 monthly for recognition of their efforts,” Mr Amuriat said.

“We are also going to pay a minimum of Shs800,000 to primary school teachers and Shs1,200,000 to secondary school teachers so that they become motivated.”

Currently, a primary teacher earns about Shs560,000 and Shs790,000 for a secondary school teacher.

Mr Amuriat has, however, promised to increase the pay for teachers in order to enable them cope with the rising cost of living in the country. Teachers have for years been pushing for a meaningful pay rise even after president Museveni’s government increased their pay in a phased manner.

Advertisement

To reduce youth unemployment in the country, Mr Amuriat pledged to create a million jobs specifically for the youth in the first year of his term of office and continue to expand on that to deal with one of the major problems in the country.

In Pallisa, Mr Amuriat castigated police brutality after a teargas canister injured two FDC supporters.

Police attacked residents at Orungathum Trading Centre in Pallisa District with tear gas as the FDC candidate attempted to campaign in the area.

Mr Amuriat, who was not allowed to campaign in Tororo, Busia and Butaleja districts, condemned the attack on his supporters and wondered whether the Electoral Commission (EC) was in charge of the electoral process.

“The level of brutality meted against my team and our supporters clearly shows that Electoral Commission has failed and surrendered its powers to the security forces,” Mr Amuriat said.