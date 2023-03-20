Amuru appeals to World Bank over stalled health centre works

Leaders of Amuru District have turned to the World Bank and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) seeking their support to complete the construction of Elegu Health Centre III, which has stalled for more than a year.

Currently, only concrete blocks have been set up on the three-acre piece of land given by the district for the construction of the facility located in Lorikowo West Sub Ward, Elegu Town Council.

Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru District chairperson, told officials from the World Bank, Office of the Prime Minister, and UNHCR, who visited Elegu, that they have pleaded in vain with the Ministry of Health to complete the construction of the facility.

He said the intervention of the two organisations will save thousands of people living at the border town from the burden of crossing into neighbouring South Sudan or trekking 28km to seek medical treatment at Bibia Health Centre III, the nearest government health facility to Elegu.

“With all this population pressure, when they are sick, they are supposed to go to private health centres, which is very expensive. In some incidents, especially during Covid-19, we had to deploy a pick-up truck as an ambulance because we don’t have any facility for referrals,” Mr Lakony said.

“Our prayer as the district is that since the Ministry of Health has failed to complete the construction works, please come in and help us, so that we improve access to health services to the people of Elegu,” he added.

The construction of the health centre was approved by the central government in 2020 to help in the treatment and management of Covid-19 patients at the border.

The district chairperson said the influx of refugees into the area has also created a health crisis as a reception centre in the town council receives an average of 36 refugees daily from South Sudan.

Mr John Bosco Olum, the district community development officer, also said schools in the area face a huge challenge of infrastructure, including classrooms, sanitary facilities, desks and books among others.

According to Mr Olum, besides lobbying for social amenities, the district is also grappling with poor road infrastructure and the massive destruction of trees for wood fuel.

Mr Iris Brown, a UNHCR official attached to the Adjumani refugee desk, said there is a high disease burden.

Mr said “in most cases, many of the refugees arrive here (Elegu) when they are already sick”.

According to Mr Brown, this could be because of the breakdown of the health care system in South Sudan, which forces many of the refugees to cross to Uganda in search of medical care.

Mr Mathew Stephens, the World Bank task team leader, said they are still in the pre-identification phase where districts are being evaluated to be included in the new five-year project that will run from 2024 to 2029.