Amuru cracks the whip on illegal charcoal dealers

Leaders in Amuru District have started to upgrade receipts for local revenue issued to charcoal dealers in order to curb illegal charcoal dealings and forgery, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Last week, security operatives comprising the UPDF soldiers and police arrested seven people suspected to have forged local revenue receipts and attempting to dodge road checkpoints.

Mr Michael Lakony, the Amuru chairperson, said the suspects were found in different village access roads.

“We have discovered that many illegal dealers are now doctoring receipts, which look like the official receipts being used by the district at the various checkpoints. To counter this, we have come up with new receipt books with particular upgraded features,” Mr Lakony said.

“Our biggest fight is to get rid of forgery, the district has lost millions of shillings to the illegal dealers, who dupe district officials and security personnel deployed at various checkpoints,’’ he added.

“The suspects, who were arrested last week, are already in jail in Amuru awaiting a court ruling. We want their sentencing to be a deterrent to other people who are involved in the illegal practice,” Mr Lakony added.

Mr Michael Oyet, the chairperson of the natural resources committee in Amuru, said district officials have struggled to authenticate receipts presented by charcoal dealers at different checkpoints.

“If the receipts are not upgraded, the illegal charcoal dealers will continue to explore other weak spots on the receipts and continue cheating us,” Mr Oyet said.

During a full council meeting held in November 2021, it was resolved that any illegal charcoal dealer arrested in the district will be fined 20,000 per bag, while timber and logs would be evaluated by the commercial and forestry department.

Mr Oyet said forgery of receipts and bribery of security personnel deployed at the various checkpoints heavily affected revenue collection in the 2021/2022 Financial Year.

“The district had planned to collect Shs1.4 billion, but it only raised Shs800 million, which is still stuck with the central government. Currently, forest products are the biggest source of local revenue to the district,” he added.