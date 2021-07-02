Amuru gets four vehicles for door-to-door ARVs delivery

By Ivan Tolit More by this Author

The Amuru District Health Department has been boosted with four vehicles to facilitate door-to-door delivery of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) to people living with HIV/Aids.

The vehicles will also extend other health services to hard-to-reach areas.

Dr Patrick Odong Olwedo, the district health officer, on Tuesday said Rhites-North Acholi, an NGO, gave them the vehicles following a request to partners to help the district deliver medication to patients due to restrictions on private and public transport.

“This time, the four vehicles will move to all those hard-to-reach areas and will distribute drugs since we have mapped out where people on ARV therapy are,” Dr Olwedo said.

He added that mobile clinics handle other services such as maternal-child health, children’s immunisation, family planning.

“We do not want last year’s scenario to repeat itself where a number of our HIV-positive people enrolled on ARV therapy lost their lives because they could not access medication due to the ban on public transport, including boda boda,” he said.

In July 2020, three people living with HIV/Aids in Pabbo Town Council in Amuru reportedly starved to death due to the lockdown.

According to statistics, the district has 4,594 persons living with HIV/Aids.

However, it is established that out of the 4,594 persons, only 3,194 are enrolled on ARV/ART therapy.

On June 10, President Museveni banned private and public transport between and across the districts for 42 days as one of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He only allowed private cars and boda bodas to transport patients with travel permits from the respective village chairpersons. Mr Geoffrey Orsbon Oceng, the Resident District Commissioner, said his office has also directed village chairpersons to write letters permitting people on ARVs to use boda bodas to get drugs.

“I have instructed all the local leaders, including security agencies on this [matter]. Boda boda riders carrying such patients or anyone with any form of illness must not be stopped or blocked since their lives depend on these drugs,” Mr Oceng said.

ARVS distribution across acholi

Mr Micheal Ocowoo Okumu, the Aids Support Organisation (TASO) team leader for Acholi, on Monday, said they had created 87 distribution points across the sub-region targeting 9,000 people on ART.

During the first wave of the pandemic, Mr Okumu said hundreds of people on ARV treatment stopped taking their medication, and several people died. “We don’t want last year’s mistakes to repeat where they lost many people. We continue to call upon the communities to go to the nearest sub-county health facilities where they can get their medication,” Mr Okumu added.

