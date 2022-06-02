Amuru school where teachers dig to earn their monthly salary

Mr Robert Dwoka, the head teacher of Lokung Primary School in Amuru Town Council, Amuru District, could not resist returning to class when the government fully reopened the economy in January 2022 following a two-year Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

When the first wave of Covid-19 hit Uganda in March 2020, his school closed but his staff did not leave the school premises.

They stayed at the school and resorted to farming to keep them occupied throughout the lockdown.

“My staff and I chose to remain at school partly because we were worried that once we returned to our villages, the school would collapse but also because farming would keep us busy during the lockdown,” Mr Dwoka says.

Lokung Primary School in Otwee Parish, Amuru Town Council, on the border between Amuru and Nwoya districts, was started by residents eight years ago to save learners in the area from trekking long distances.

Before the school was opened, the nearest school was located 9km away in Otwee Town.

“We hatched the idea and willingly, parents gave 35 acres of their land for the school. When we started the school, there was no structure, we only built one big grass-thatched block and partitioned classes using tarpaulins in 2014,” Mr Anthony Omona, the school management committee chairperson, says.

According to Mr Omona, a year later, they applied under the Nusaf project and got funds to build one permanent structure but without toilet facilities.

While the school had a total enrolment of 450 pupils before lockdown (233 boys and 222 girls), according to records Daily Monitor accessed, the number has since fallen to 321 learners.

Based on the school’s past performances, Mr Omona is convinced that it is focusing on raising its standards to compete with well-established government-aided primary schools in the district.

Challenges

“It has never been easy for us to run the school and numbers of learners keep fluctuating but the performance of our pupils is convincing. Although we cannot adequately pay our teachers using the little resources we generate from parents, we have encouraged them to do their best,” Mr Omona says.

“We try to mobilise resources in form of tuition from parents to make sure that the learning tools are procured and the staff are facilitated, to enable learning progress steadily but that is too meagre considering the high level of fees defaulting among parents,” Mr Omona adds.

On Monday, this newspaper visited the school and found pupils learning in shifts.

While Primary One and Primary Two classes were inside the classrooms for lessons, Primary Three pupils could be seen playing on the bushy compound.

Although the ramshackle two-block and nearly-collapsing structure under which the pupils study, has broken roofs, broken walls and hanging beams which pose a risk to the lives of the occupants, the learners are eager to participate in the learning.

“They (learners) know that it is the only structure they have and they have to learn on a given day. To us the management, there is no other alternative,” Mr Dwoka says.

Although the school has an enrolment of 321 learners, at the time of the visit, there were only 219 learners.

Mr Dwoka attributes the variation in enrolment to a poor attitude towards education among parents who hold back their children for garden work and other domestic activities during the rainy season.

“The variation in numbers is because, when the school starts, parents keep their children at home to do domestic work and farming, they only release them to resume classes once the activities are finished,” he says.

The Covid-19 lockdown impact did not spare the school, according to Mr Dwoka.

Before the lockdown, the school had 11 teachers (staff members) but right now, the number has been reduced to six, including the senior woman teacher.

But the school cannot recruit more staff due to its incapacity to pay them, Mr Dwoka explained.

“When you look at our staff, we are not enough to make the work go on well, we have a very small number not because we cannot get them but we fear that once we get them, how to pay or facilitate them will become a big problem,” he says.

While the school asks each parent to pay a fee of Shs20,000 per learner, he says many parents still consider the fee to be high for them even if it is not enough to pay remuneration for teachers.

“What saves us is that, while we give them the little financial token to appreciate their efforts, they pay themselves by digging and growing crops on plots of land we apportioned them and once they harvest it, they sell and pay themselves, for which they are fine,” Mr Dwoka says.

“They are all from around this area who understand the challenges communities here go through in accessing education but all know that fixing the learning gap in the area is entirely their responsibility,” he adds.

Besides the lack of classroom blocks and limited financing to pay teachers, Mr Dwoka explains that the school still suffers challenges such as the absence of toilets for the learners and the absence of a safe water source.

“The classrooms and the seating space are not there, what we have as seats got broken and you can see the classes being brought down by wind and rain. Secondly, we have a very far water source, an unsafe and unprotected spring where pupils have to walk 3km to access,” he says.

Intervention

A year ago, the community sought the intervention of the district and government to take ownership of the school.

“We have tried to seek intervention from the district administration and government, as I speak now, the school is in the process of coding and they promised us that by July 2022, it will be a government-aided school,” Mr Omona says.

“Once that comes in, our challenge of limited classroom blocks, missing toilets and few teachers will be solved but we are still waiting,” he adds.

There has also been a problem of teacher absenteeism, which has been linked to poor or no pay.

Last week, the Northern Uganda Agricultural Centre (NUAC) donated school bags, water containers and other scholastic materials to learners at the school as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Ms Naomi Natukunda, the human resource manager at NUAC, told this newspaper that their intervention was to rescue the learners from damages to their books and other learning aids caused by bad weather.

“It is painful to see these children walk long distances to school to study but get all their books destroyed by heavy rains while they return home or get to school. You find that a child is carrying their book in their hands and with this rainy season,” Ms Natukunda says.

Ms Natukunda says they were assessing the critical needs of learners in the school to provide them more support soon.

However, information from the district’s education department indicates that the Ministry of Education and Sports is set to code and take over 27 community primary and secondary schools, including Lukung PS, in the district in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Other schools include Ayila, Awer, Coorom Tekwir, Dr Mevoy, St Stephen Mucalaba, Abye, Bana Hills, Lajalula, Lakang, St Paul Acut Yika and Kololo Hills primary schools.

Also on the list are Palema, St Phillips Tedi, Akee, Kati Kati, Mulila, Otorokuma, Apaa, Ceri, Lawangekwar and Ogom Raa primary schools.

Ms Joyce Lanyero, the district education officer, says the coding of schools will go a long way in improving the quality of basic education in the district.

Ms Lanyero says currently, all the teachers in the community schools are not qualified, with some holding Primary Leaving Education certificates, while the most educated have Ordinary Level certificates.