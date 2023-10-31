Anger as IGG drops charges against ex- UNBS boss

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has come under fire from anti-corruption activists after withdrawing bribery charges against former Uganda National Bureau of Standards (Unbs) executive director David Livingstone Ebiru.

The activists accuse the ombudsman of playing to the gallery in the fight against corruption.

According to a withdrawal form addressed to Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro of the Anti-Corruption Court on October 26, the ombudsman did not give reasons for her actions.

“Take notice that the government of Uganda intends that the proceedings against Livingstone Ebiru shall not continue,” reads in part the withdrawal form signed by Deputy IGG Patricia Achan Okiria on October 25.

Ms Aciro had adjourned Mr Ebiru’s case to October 31. On July 26, Mr Ebiru was set to appear in the dock before court to answer charges relating to his alleged confession that he paid Shs100m as a bribe to the National Standards Council (NSC) members in order to retain his job.

Mr Ebiru is said to have made the confession before Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase).

Reacting to the withdrawal of the charges, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the chairperson of Cosase, described the decision as unfortunate.

Concern

“Because it is corruption that keeps this government together, once you fight it, they will be fighting themselves, they will be cutting off their legs, which is why they cannot fight it,” he said.

Likewise, Mr Marlon Agaba, the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, accused the ombudsman of playing to the gallery in the fight against corruption.

“If Parliament was doing an investigation and they had not yet concluded, why did the IGG rush to go to the court? So this shows that the arms of government are not coordinating well when it comes to anti-corruption,” he said.

However, Munira Ali, the public relations officer in the IGG’s office, said they withdrew the case because they lacked sufficient evidence.

“That crime requires proof beyond reasonable doubt which we could not get at that time,” she said.

“And to make matters worse, he [Ebiru] went to Parliament and withdrew the statement the following day, making it difficult for us to proceed,” she added.