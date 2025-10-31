Anger erupts over Kampala flooding linked to Ham's Nakivubo project, three dead

Parts of downtown Kampala, including the central business area, were left submerged early Friday after heavy rainfall, triggering flash floods that swept through shops, streets, and the New Taxi Park.

Angry traders arrived to find their merchandise floating in water, with basement and ground-floor shops hardest hit in several arcades.

Traders stand inside their waterlogged business premises in arcades around Ham’s Nakivubo project in downtown Kampala, following downpour on October 31, 2025. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Monitor reporter Geofrey Mutumba accessed the area beneath the Nakivubo water canal where Kisenyi Ku Mbuzi local defence chief Charles Mugume explained circumstances under which three people died during the flooding.

UPDATE: Three people have reportedly died in the Kisenyi drainage channel following the early morning heavy rain. According to residents, the floodwaters swept over the victims as they slept.#MonitorUpdates

Videos from the scene showed traders wading through murky water to salvage goods while armed security men blocked sections of the road and buildings near the Nakivubo drainage channel.

Security personnel stand guard as anger erupts among traders near Ham’s project in downtown Kampala following flooding. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

The flooding reignited public outrage over ongoing construction works atop the Nakivubo Channel, a controversial project spearheaded by city businessman Hamis Kiggundu (Ham).

Some goons alleged to be pro-Ham assaulted several traders who were protesting the flooding and property damage.

“We called them for help as our goods were being destroyed by the water, but Ham’s men beat me up and took my money and phone. We have loans, no money, no food, and the rent is high. What does this government want us to do?” said a trader, bleeding from the eyebrow and lip after the chaotic clashes.

An injured man shares his ordeal after clashes with alleged pro-Ham goons in flood-hit downtown Kampala after downpour near Ham's Nakivubo project on October 31, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

“Instead of bringing machines to pump out the water from the buildings, he has hired goons to beat us,” said other traders, as hundreds of their colleagues stood high on balconies of nearby buildings, chanting in solidarity against what they termed a "harmful project."

A section of downtown Kampala near Ham’s development site after downpour on October 31, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

The development, which has seen structures rising over what was once Kampala’s key drainage artery, has previously drawn widespread criticism from environmentalists and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials.

Despite warnings about legality and environmental safety, the project proceeded with backing from President Museveni, who has publicly defended it as a model of modern city redevelopment.

A flooded shoe shop in downtown Kampala after heavy rains on the morning of October 31, 2025. PHOTO.GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Traders and residents say the floods are the latest evidence that the city’s natural water pathways have been compromised.

“We warned them, but now we are the ones paying the price,” one trader shouted as water continued running through buildings.

Relatively controlled protests were reported in parts of the city centre as traders tried to push out water and clear mud.

People, mostly traders, look on as clashes erupted between alleged pro-Ham goons and angry traders in downtown Kampala. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Neither Ham nor the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), as well as other Ugandan authorities, had issued an official statement by press time.

Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu (R) gestures during a meeting on August 22, 2025 with top KCCA officials, led by Deputy Executive Director Benon Kigenyi. PHOTO/HANDOUT