Anglican Church confirms over 400 students into faith

The Anglican Church confirmed more than 400 students as its members at the weekend. The Church urged the confirmands to continue seeking God’s guidance to enable them to proclaim Christianity and to be witnesses of Jesus Christ.

While presiding over the confirmation of 153 students yesterday at St Francis Chapel at Makerere University, retired Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, the former bishop of Namirembe Cathedral, told the Christians who witnessed the confirmation of the young people, to welcome them to the congregation, pray and fellowship with them, and help them grow to serve the church and live purposeful lives as witnesses of Jesus Christ.

“They are called to worship and follow the guidance in the Word of God...When I was reading through the programme, I knew that these people had been prepared for confirmation. I wonder what each of us would give to these people who are being confirmed,” he said.

Bishop Kityo explained that one day when he confirmed more than 901 candidates from a parish, he wondered whether all the confirmands could form a strong army for Jesus Christ, and would that day return home knowing the implication of them getting confirmed.

He said there is a need for parents to help the children understand the purpose of being baptised and confirmed as Christians and for them to do that, they need to teach the children how to read the Bible daily so that they are equipped with the Word of God the way to grow and live as witnesses of God knowing the Word of God that will give them the courage to resist the devil firmly.







Retired Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, the former bishop of Namirembe Cathedral, and other clerics with newly-confirmed Christians at St Francis Chapel at Makerere University, Kampala on January 21, 2024.



While confirming more than 250 students at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero in Kampala, last Friday, Rev Dr Hannington Mutebi, the assistant bishop of Kampala Diocese, said whereas it is easy for the Church to confirm and commission many people as witnesses of Jesus Christ, as a Church, it is Jesus Christ himself anoints who anoints a person with the Holy Spirit.

“Some of you have been eagerly waiting for this day. When we commission you to go out and be witnesses of Jesus Christ, we know it is very difficult to be a witness of Jesus Christ not until when Jesus Christ himself through the Holy Spirit equips you with the strength and wisdom to go and testify,” he said.