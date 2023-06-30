Anglican Church suspends consecration process of Luweero bishop

The consecration process for the 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese that was slated for July 16, has been suspended citing the House of Bishop’s decision to nullify the bishop-elect, Rev Godfrey Kasana, at their meeting held in Hoima District on Thursday.

In his communication to the diocesan secretary, leader of the laity and members of the bishop’s commissary, Rev Can Elidard Nsubuga, said that while the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretariat was yet to give the official communication about the nullification, he had taken the initiative to communicate the outcome of the House of Bishop’s decision.

“The consecration of the Rev Can Godfrey Kasana as 4th Bishop of Luweero Diocese slated for July 16 was revoked by the House of Bishops that met in Hoima on June 29. The Provincial Secretary will avail us with an official communication,” he said in his brief letter on Friday.

“Let us join in prayer to pray for the Rev Can Godfrey Kasana and his family at this time. We need to remain calm,” he added.

While unconfirmed reports kept circulating about the alleged disqualification of Rev Can Godfrey Kasana by the House of Bishops, Dr Samuel Kazimba in a telephone call by our reporter said that he had no comment on the matter.

“I have no comment on that matter,” he said.

A section of the Christians that had turned up for the consecration preparatory meeting at the Diocesan Headquarter offices in Luweero Town Council blamed the Church of Uganda top administration for failing to clear the air and possibly handle matters regarding the 4th bishop of Luweero with urgency.

“We are reading stories from the media about the nullification of the bishop-elect but we have no official communication from the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretariat. We have no answers to the many questions asked by the Christians regarding the news that has spread like wildfire,” Mr Geoffrey Sseremba, a Christian said in an interview on Friday.

“We demand that the Provincial Secretariat comes out with an official statement. The Christians have a stake in the Church matters and have the right to get the information regarding their next bishop since they are already involved in raising the funds for the consecration,” another congregant at St Stephen's Church of Uganda in Wobulenzi Town Council said.

Anglican bishops of the Province of the Church of Uganda had convened in the Albertine region from Wednesday on the invitation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development and the Executive Director Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) for a three-day tour of the oil and gas industry operations.

The Church of Uganda Provincial Secretary Rev Can William Ongeng in his letter dated June 8, 2023 to all the Diocesan bishops indicated that the oil and gas operations tour in the Albertine region would commence on June 28 and end on June 30.

While the invitation letter seen by this publication did not contain the discussion on the fate of the Bishop-elect in line with a petition against his election, sources confirmed that the Luweero Diocese challenge was top of the agenda.

The nullification is premised on a May 25 petition reportedly filed by a section of Christians led by Mr Keneth Kikabi who appealed to the Archbishop to institute a forensic investigation into the alleged infidelity by the bishop-elect.