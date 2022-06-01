Anglican Martyrs’ Day fete budget rises by Shs200m

The total budget to facilitate Anglican Martyrs’ Day celebrations has been increased by Shs200m, with the clergy citing skyrocketing commodity prices.

This development was announced during the final press briefing by the organising committee, which is chaired by Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, a senior presidential advisor on economic and manifesto implementation, and Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, the bishop of Ankole Diocese, which is leading service.

Rt Rev Mwesigwa said they had budgeted to spend Shs600m but due to the rising cost of commodities, they will need Shs800m.

“We currently have Shs600m so we shall need to fundraise for the rest of the money from the faithful between now and Friday so as to hold successful celebrations because the cost of commodities keeps rising every day,” Rt Rev Mwesigwa said.

The day will be marked under the theme: “Hope beyond affliction” and President Museveni is expected as chief guest while retired Kenyan Anglican bishop Samson Mwaluda will be the main celebrant.

Prof Kamuntu said the number of pilgrims has also increased.

“Many who were flagged off from the dioceses (of Greater Ankole Region) have already arrived. We welcomed them, prayed with them and teams are nursing them to refresh from a long pilgrimage and make them ready for the celebrations. We anticipate to have around 20,000 people on the grounds for the celebrations,” he said.

Prof Kamuntu said there would be morning glory (6am), Lunch Hour prayers (1pm) as well as evening glory sessions (6pm). He added that on June 2 from 9am until 4pm, they will have a men and women’s conference and the climax is an overnight prayer session beginning at 8pm.

“A traffic advisory for the day has been issued by police. Please take note of the guidelines for Martyrs Day. Even before, with increasing numbers around Namugongo, let’s keep proper watch over our lives and property,” he said.