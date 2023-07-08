Anglicans test church resilience in Luweero

Since being carved out of Namirembe Diocese in 1990, Luweero Diocese had quietly assumed its presence among the 37 dioceses of the Province of the Church of Uganda (CoU).

Tomorrow, Archbishop of Church of Uganda Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu will get a sense of the depths the diocese has plumbed, when he presides over the official handover ceremony of the diocese’s pastoral staff.

Rev Can Elidard Nsubuga—the diocese’s current bishop—vacates office tomorrow after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 65.

The last thing the CoU wanted was to have a diocese that runs the rule over Anglicans from the districts of Nakasongola, Nakaseke and Luweero thrown into disarray. Yet this is precisely the case.

When Rev Can Godfrey Kasana was on April 3 elected the fourth bishop of the diocese, there was no hint of danger.

As a matter of fact, the man of God was in the process of presenting his autobiography, name address to be made by a bishop of his choice during the consecration service. He was given two months to fulfil the set conditions.

Eventually, it was not just those mundane conditions that cost Rev Can Kasana dear. Just when he was trying on liturgical garments purchased from abroad, claims that he sired children out of wedlock were discussed by the House of Bishops at a sleepy resort in Hoima District on June 28.

A statement from Rev Can William Ongeng—the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretary—would later indicate that his election had been revoked.

The statement also set in stone a roadmap for the nomination, election, and consecration of a new bishop between July 1 and August 6.

These dates have sparked fresh controversy while also questioning the 15-member committee whose representation on the Diocesan Synod also includes representatives from the youth, Fathers Union, Mothers Union, House of Clergy, and House of Laity, among other departments.





Disputed

In a March 20 petition, Kenneth Kikabi contested the composition of the nomination committee. He particularly singled out Isaac Galabuzi, whom he alleges to be above the age bracket of 35.

Kikabi and other like-minded people are also seeking clarity about Rev Can Dan Mwesigwa whom they believe should not represent the non-canonised priests on the bishop nomination committee since he is already a canon.

These are some of the uncomfortable questions that await Archbishop Kaziimba tomorrow.

Rev Eric Ssebigajju, the Luweero Diocesan Secretary, told Saturday Monitor that “all the members of the nomination committee are legally representing their respective departments.”

The roadmap has also been called into question with Mr David Kizito, an Anglican at St Mark’s Cathedral in Luweero Town Council, holding that “the new nomination, election and consecration should not be held within one month.”

“The new election process may not help build coherence among the Christians because of the divisions that emerged shortly after the news about the nullification of Rev Can Kasana,” Ms Sarah Sanyu Musaazi, a Christian at St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Town Council, told Saturday Monitor. “It would have been fair if the archbishop and the top Church leadership gave the Christians a grace period of five months to settle before another election is conducted.”

Mr Ronald Luwaga, another Christian and resident of Luweero Town Council, shares Ms Musaazi’s reservations.

He said: “We are being subjected to another election process at a time when the Church is divided. The leaders should read the temperatures and allow the emotions that have created divisions to calm down.”

He added: “It would be in the best interest of the Church to create an ample time for the new election without rushing the process.”





Stormy waters

It is safe to say Luweero Diocese never expected to run into such a storm when it was inaugurated in 1990 with its pioneer Bishop Misusera Bugimbi. A close friend and member of the House of Clergy at Luweero Diocese told Saturday Monitor that Rev Can Kasana will not fight back. He has chosen to remain silent even as sections of the Christians push him to put the Church leadership to task over the nullification of his consecration a fortnight to D-day.

For Mr Geoffrey Ssendege, a Christian at St Paul Church Wobulenzi, while the Church leadership is “walking a tight rope … if [it] fails to act on the loopholes in the nomination process”, he is not in doubt that a victory was scored “when they put to halt the consecration of Rev Kasana.”

Others like Ms Ruth Nangendo, a congregant at Centenary Church of Uganda Mabale in Luweero Town Council, have chosen to sit on the proverbial fence.

“We have had a lot of allegations about a section of the priests but the allegations cannot be proved without the DNA,” she said, adding: “In this case, we are yet to get an official comment about this particular concern.”