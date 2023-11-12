Angry residents block Fort Portal-Kampala road after one dies in accident

Angry residents on Saturday morning closed the Fort Portal-Kampala road in a protest after a Fuso truck overturned, leaving one of the occupants dead at Katente, Kyegegwa Town Council in Kyegegwa District.

The incident took place at around 9am, when the truck which was transporting wheat from Kampala to Fort Portal, overturned as the driver tried to navigate a pothole, leaving one dead.

This fueled the frustration of the residents who took to the streets to protest the poor state of the road, riddled with numerous potholes.

This disrupted traffic flow for about an hour before police came into action to disperse the residents.

"We shall not accept to keep seeing our people die like this because of potholes. Can we say that the government has no money, or are they not aware that this road has many potholes?" Mr Amon Musinguzi, one of the demonstrators queried.

Mr Ismael Rutanga, the chairperson of the Kyegegwa Taxi Drivers Association said the road has made visit garages for repairs almost every day, which has left them too broke to cater for other needs.

“Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) should promptly address the situation. We spend much of the money and time in the garages. We want UNRA to come and repair all the potholes on this road to prevent other road crashes from happening," he said.