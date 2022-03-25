Anita Among mastered my teachings - Museveni

President Museveni yesterday expressed confidence in the capabilities of the NRM flag bearer for the position of Speaker of the 11th Parliament. He said Ms Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP, has grown through the ranks both in the party and country leadership.

Mr Museveni endorsed Among’s fitness to head the Legislature during the NRM Parliamentary Caucus at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds yesterday, where MPs confirmed the Central Executive Committee decision to front her for the position.



If she wins today’s vote, Among will replace Jacob Oulanyah who passed away on Sunday in the US.

Sources, who attended the meeting, told Monitor the President shared his history working with Ms Among, whom he met while she was still in Forum for Democratic Change Party. He said through this, he has gained confidence in her leadership.



Mr Museveni said he first saw Ms Among at a rally during the 2016 General Election, but she “was not wearing yellow”. He then invited her to the NRM camp, and according to him, she has since “mastered his teachings, and also developed her area like he did in Nyabushozi,”

Ms Among, once a powerhouse in the Opposition, crossed over to the ruling party in 2020 after falling out with her party. She was elected deputy Speaker in May 2021. She had joined Parliament in 2016 as Bukedea Woman MP as an Independent, having lost in two elections.

CEC explained that Ms Among’s endorsement was to uphold the precedent where the deputy succeeds their boss.

Anita Among



Sources also intimated that Mr Museveni appreciated Among’s steering of the Legislature during the absence of Oulanyah despite being new in the role.

The NRM party also endorsed Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa as the flag bearer for deputy Speaker.

Some MPs, however, expressed dissatisfaction on the selection process that they say was abrupt, following the CEC communication that the position would be filled after the burial of Speaker Oulanyah. Some said since Tayebwa is a member of CEC, he had an advantage to campaign yet other interested candidates learnt of the nominations yesterday.

Some of the contestants we spoke to said they accepted CEC’s position to uphold harmony in the party, something that made the President happy. Of the 12 MPs who expressed interest, seven withdrew in favour of Tayebwa.





Mr Museveni yesterday congratulated Ms Among and Mr Tayebwa in a tweet.

“I congratulate the Rt. Hon. Anitah Among and Hon. Thomas Tayebwa upon being elected NRM flag bearers for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament respectively. For us in the NRM, it is not about who, but what is to be done. Therefore, I call upon you to give priority to issues affecting our people, especially wealth creation/poverty reduction. Positions are not the most important thing; the important thing is the mission. We are working for Uganda and Africa.’’ he said.