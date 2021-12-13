Anite asks Museveni to disband UDB top brass

President Museveni (right) tours the East Africa Medical Vitals factory at Namanve in Wakiso District at the weekend. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The minister accuses  UDB of fixing money in other commercial banks to get a quick return.

The State Minister for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite, has asked President Museveni to disband the management of Uganda Development Bank (UDB), saying it is hampering national development by denying local investors government funds.

