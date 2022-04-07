Ankole Christians petition Kaziimba over governance

A cross section of Christians at West Ankole Diocese have petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba, to intervene over governance issues in the diocese or else they will seek court redress.

Led by Mr Emmanuel Karasi, the Christians accuse Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni of violating the constitution governing the diocese while instituting the 11th synod.’

A synod is an assembly of the clergy and sometimes also the laity in a diocese or other division of a particular Church.

“As concerned Christians, we accuse Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni of constituting the West Ankole Diocesan synod on March 12 that was full of illegalities, which contravene the diocesan constitution,’’ Mr Karasi said.

He added that no one is against the bishop, but the Christians must ensure that the rules of their religion are followed.

Mr Karasi further said they cannot continue to live in denial when things are not going right in the diocese.

“Some people are saying I am not a member of the synod, but as a Christian, this makes me qualified to know and question what is happening in the diocese,” he said.

Some Christians accused the diocesan top leadership of bending laws for their own selfish gains.

Mr Karasi said a similar issue forced a section of Christians from Sheema in 2013 to drag the then Bishop Yonah Mwesigwa Katonene to courts of law.

He said the bishop is being misled by a few individuals to commercialise things in the diocese and ignore development priorities supported by majority of the Christians .

Mr Karasi threatened that if the archbishop fails to give them attention, they would proceed to court.

“I am not going to be intimidated by anybody because this is not the first time to go to court, the bishop and his group should know that we have a good case,” he added.

Bishop Twinomujuni, who is serving his fourth year after taking over from Bishop emeritus Katonene, said the Church is an institution governed by God and that no man has power over it. “The matter has been taken to the province and both the diocesan and provincial chancellors are handling it,” Bishop Twinomujuni said.