Ankole districts root for community service

Leaders in Ankole Sub-region are turning to community service to improve service delivery in their respective local governments.

The leaders, who have over the years decried low budget allocations and delays by the central government to send back locally generated revenue, are skeptical about the recently passed budgets for 2023/2024 financial years.

Kazo District passed a budget of Shs22b, Rwampara (Shs26.3b), Rubirizi (Shs21b), Mbarara District (Shs32b), Mbarara City (Shs39.3b), and Isingiro District (Shs67b), which the leaders say will be largely funded by the central government.

While passing the budget for Rwampara on May 30, the district speaker, Mr Jotham Mwesigwa, said they have been prioritising education and infrastructure, but limited funding has hampered their progress.

“We have always had challenges of limited funding, our roads have been washed away by rains, we want to improve health services through upgrading health centre IIs to health centre IIIs, but this may not be possible because of inadequate funding,” he said.

Mr Mwesigwa said instead of waiting for the government to increase funds for local governments, they need to revive community service, also known as bulungi bwansi, and enact ordinances to that effect.

“I think the situation we are in now, bulungi bwansi (community work) is the best. It’s high time the community came in to support themselves,” he said.

The chairperson of Rwampara, Mr Richard Owomugasho, said community service is the way to go if social-economic transformation is to be realised at the grassroots.

“In a situation where the government has no funding, you can use community service to work on some of the roads so that you access the markets,” he said.

He called for the formulation of ordinances that can guide locals on self-help partnerships in their communities.

Rubirizi District chairman Sylvester Agubanshongerera said they passed an ordinance instituting community service four years ago because of dwindling funds.

“We already have an ordinance in place because we realised that with limited government funding, we cannot offer effective service delivery. In the ordinance the community has to maintain community access roads, water points, and schools, among others,” Mr Agubanshongerera said.

Whoever refuses to participate in community work is jailed for eight days or pays a fine of Shs20,000.

Isingiro

In Isingiro District, the chairperson, Mr Aaron Turahi, said local governments are frustrated by meagre funding, which is also sent late.

“The funding itself is very little, but does not come on time, and in the end, money is taken back. For example, they sent us money for the recruitment of workers one month to the end of the financial year, do you think this [hiring workers] is possible in less than a month?” he wondered.

Mr Turahi added: “That is why rallying communities to participate in improving service delivery is necessary. We are encouraging lower local governments to sensitise communities to see that community service becomes a service delivery tool.”

Kazo District chairperson, Rev Samuel Mugisha Katugunda, said community service supplements government efforts, but it is usually frustrated by bad political elements.

“In some areas of the district, local communities have embraced it and they are doing better in development unlike others,” he said.

“Politicians should stop frustrating community service,” he added.

Locals’ reaction

“The government is to blame for discouraging the spirit of bulungi bwansi. It [government] positioned itself as if it is able to finance service delivery. We used to clean water points and repair community access roads and even build classrooms at schools, but the spirit is no more,” Mr Amos Mwine Mutambi, a retired teacher and resident of Rwobuyenje in Kakiika, Mbarara City, said.

Mr Fredrick Anyine, the chairperson of Karugangama Cell Development Committee in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City South, said they have decided to start community work by pooling resources and providing labour to accomplish some of the projects in their area.

“Residents are tired of endless excuses and lamentations of limited funding from the government and yet we continue to lag behind in terms of development,” he said.

Ms Evelyne Walimbwa, the former councillor of Mbarara District and a social worker, said the government killed the spirit of community service and togetherness, which should be revived.

“Look at a similar example of Umuganda (community service) in Rwanda, it was revived by President Kagame, it is a monthly mandatory community service and it has worked and solved some of the service delivery challenges. The government needs to revive this tradition,” she said.

Call for Ordinances