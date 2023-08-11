Ankole eulogizes Bishop Emeritus Tibesigwa as straight forward person

Ankole and the Church of Uganda, in general, are mourning the death of Emeritus Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Dr George Tibesigwa, who died on Wednesday at Mayanja Memorial Hospital in Mbarara City.

“He succumbed to a blood infection at the age of 78. He had spent over 3 years suffering from this condition,” said Mr Semu Tumuhairwe Kururagire, the brother of the late bishop.

He added: “He loved the church, and was a straightforward person, he loved orderly things and perfection. He was a family man, loved development and had donated half an acre of his land for the construction of a church.”

Ankole Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Associate Prof Sheldon Mwesigwa, eulogized the bishop he succeeded as a good teacher with a practical approach.

“I took over from him in 2010 after he was the bishop only for three years, but during his time he endeared himself to Christians with his humorous sermons punctuated with role-play characteristics of a trained school teacher. He inspired the start of many parish church buildings, priests’ houses and school rehabilitation projects. He also constructed a mega diocesan block,” he said.

The Emeritus Bishop of West Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Yonah Katonene described the deceased as a person who was deep-rooted in faith but also humble.

“I have known the deceased bishop for long, he was a man of faith and deeply rooted in Christ. He was a preacher of faith, humble, down to earth and reachable by all people. He was jolly and relaxed when preaching,” he said.

Pastor Silas Tayebwa, the overseer of Pentecostal Churches in Ankole described the deceased as a humble man who never discriminated against and undermined anybody because of religious affiliation.

“He was an icon of unity in this region even when he retired, he remained cooperative and advised other religions on matters of faith. He loved development. We will miss his contribution as religious leaders,” he said.

Dr Arthur Beinomugisha, the executive director of Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) where Bishop Tibesigwa has been a member of the board of trustees described the late as a man who cherished integrity and transparency with a passion for environmental conservation.

Rwampara LCV chairperson, Mr Richard Owomugasho said the deceased was a man of God whom you could not leave behind when you are to accomplish any developmental projects.

“He was a no-nonsense man, he was a man you could not leave behind when going to war. He was my advisor and he’s the one who encouraged me to join politics,” he said.

About Tibesigwa

The late bishop was born in Ngoma, Ruhaama in Ntungamo District before his parents shifted to Rugando in Rwampara District. He was the first born out of 9 children.

He attended Kinoni Boys present day Kinoni Integrated Primary School, Bishop Stuart College for a grade 11 teaching certificate then Bishop Tucker Theological College in Mukono for a Diploma in Theology.

He also holds a Doctorate of Ministry from the Asian Centre for Theological Studies and the Mission/United University of ASIA, Masters of Divinity from the University College of Emmanuel and St Chad, Bachelors of Arts (Sociology and Psychology) University of Saskatchewan

He is survived by a widow and five children.