Ankole locals decry poor roads

Motorists and residents in Ankole Sub-region have decried the poor state of Mbarara-Ishaka and Mbarara-Ibanda roads. They said the two roads have not only become a death trap but also hindered businesses in the area.

The more than 60-kilimetre Mbarara-Ishaka Road is a gateway to Queen Elizabeth National Park and DR Congo while the 74-kilometre Mbarara –Ibanda Road also connects to Kibale National Park and Fort Portal City, among other business potentials.

Mr Muzamiru Mpima, a commuter taxi driver on Mbarara–Ishaka Road, said their vehicles often break down and the trips they used to make daily have also reduced.

“A journey which used to take less than one hour can now take more than two hours. If you are planning to make four trips a day, you end up with three or two trips because of the poor state of the road,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

Mr Arthur Mucunguzi, the chairperson of Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality Taxi Owners and Drivers Association, said the road has become a death trap and many lives have been lost.

“We can’t spend a week without a motor crash because of the numerous potholes and ditches. A few months ago, we staged a demonstration over the poor state of this road. Local leaders here and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) convinced us that the road would be fixed but since then, nothing has been done,” he said.

Mr Vincent Kasolo Wandyaka, a taxi operator on Mbarara–Ibanda Road, said apart from motor crashes, tear and wear of their vehicles, they spend a lot of money on traffic fines because their vehicles are always in poor mechanical condition.

“Crashes are at times unavoidable, motorists find themselves driving out of their lanes to avoid potholes. Those who stay in their lanes sometimes find it difficult to control their vehicles. We end up with broken windows, mirrors, bumper and, headlights because of the poor state of this road,” Mr Wandyaka said.

Mr Israel Karugaba, a businessman dealing in agricultural produce in Mbarara City, said the cost of doing business is becoming too high.

The mayor of Rutooma-Bwizibwera Town Council, which is on Mbarara-Ibanda Road, Mr Patrick Tumuhimbise Bigambwensi, faulted Unra for delaying to fix the road.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, said their team is already on ground patching and fixing potholes.

“We already have the maintenance team on the ground, there can be sections which are badly off but this is a continuous exercise. We can’t fix all of them in one day but ultimately, we will have all bottlenecks on these roads fixed,” Mr Ssempebwa said