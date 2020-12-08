Ankole NRM leaders ask for ban on campaigns

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu More by this Author

By Rajab Mukombozi More by this Author

Nearly a month into the campaigns, some National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Ankole yesterday called for total ban on all forms of rallies due to the escalating Covid-19 community infections.

“As people of Isingiro, we have seen the campaigns of our opponents and the coronavirus has escalated. We are asking for a lockdown and to go to polls without campaigns,” said the State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Lt Col Bright Rwamirama.

Col Rwamirama was reading a consolidated memorandum prepared for President Museveni by the delegates from Greater Mbarara at the Boma Grounds of Mbarara City yesterday.

Mr Museveni, the NRM presidential candidate yesterday took his scientific campaigns to western Uganda starting with Ankole sub-region where he addressed party leaders and flag bearers from Mbarara City, Kazo District, Kiruhura District, Ibanda District and Isingiro District.

Col Rwamirama in what appeared an attempt to provoke the President to make a pronouncement that can lead to banning all forms of open campaigns, said: “There is a need for a loud voice because Covid-19 is increasing.”

Initially, the EC had allowed only up to 70 people to attend a campaign rally or meeting but the number has since been increased to 200 after the President further relaxed the lockdown a few days into the campaign period.

NRM supporters pictured in Mbarara city, Monday December 07, 2020. President Museveni commenced his campaigns in the Ankole region on the day. PHOTO/KELVIN ATUHAIRE.

Mr Museveni, however, avoided Rwamirama’s call on rallies but instead reiterated his criticism on his opponents. He told the delegates that he has rejected to wave to supporters because he will be able to reach out to them using the local radios.

“Don’t say, I don’t care about you but I want to ensure you don’t get the disease. Even if you are sitting there, I want you to wear the masks.

And you should keep social distancing. When you see people who gather crowds when there is such a disease, know that they are enemies…,” said the President who spoke in Runyankole throughout his speech.

Security forces have been cracking a whip on campaign rallies for some of the key Opposition presidential candidates, especially Mr Robert Kyagulanyi of National Unity Platform (NUP) and Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), accusing them of flouting the guidelines against Covid 19.

However, Mr Museveni’s opponents have counter-accused the president and the NRM candidates of attracting crowds but are never interfered by the police and other security agencies.

Video footage of mass rallies being organised by State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo in Kyotera County has been making rounds on social media while musician Moses Sali, alias Bebe Cool, has been leading dancing processions in towns where Mr Museveni campaigns.

