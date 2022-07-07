Ankole tasks govt to boost irrigation through PDM

Farmers in Ankole Sub-region have tasked the government to support irrigation if the Parish Development Model (PDM) is to elevate the 39 percent of the population into the money economy.

According to farmers, the government has introduced so many programmes to alleviate Ugandans from poverty but they have failed to focus on key components that support production.

“They are telling us the first pillar of PDM is production. We are about to start selling our animals cheaply and others will start dying because of lack of pasture and water due to climatic change effects,” Mr Silver Asiimwe, a farmer in Nyakashashara Sub-county, Kiruhura District, said on Monday.

“Plantations have dried up and crops have failed. Water for production should be a priority if the PDM is to succeed,” Mr Asiimwe added.

He said people will fail to refund the money due to poor yields.

Mr Nathan Mutungi, a pineapple farmer in Ndeija Sub-county, Mbarara District, urged the government to learn from the past mistakes.

“National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) and Operation Wealth Creation failed because of climatic change. They would give seedlings and they dry up. Unless the government invests in addressing irrigation, the PDM, like other programmes, might not achieve its target,” he said.

The Isingiro District agriculture officer, Mr Patrick Tumwesigye, concurred with the locals.

“The government should emphasise irrigation programmes to ensure that farmers who get supplies from PDM benefit, otherwise their investment in production may not yield targeted results,” Mr Tumwesigye said.

Ms Jovanice Rwenduru, the Kiruhura Woman MP, said residents have high hopes for the programme but they are in a dry corridor.“Water for production should have come first but the government has assured us that it remains key this financial year. We hope it is given priority, otherwise communities in water-stressed areas will face a challenge in realising its benefits,” she said.

Communities also cited insecurity of their animals as they embrace PDM.

“Livestock thefts and agricultural produce have been a major concern in our communities. PDM is likely to boast both our production and productivity but without enough security, the program can be frustrated,” Mr Asiimwe said. The Minister for Agriculture, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, said the government will provide water bowsers and water excavation equipment.

“Water for production is our priority, we are going to give farmers and farmer associations water excavation equipment and water bowsers to supply water for production in farms,” he said.

Regarding insecurity, Mr Tumwebaze said they would deploy the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) .

“I will discuss with the UPDF leadership so that we deploy officers previously in the Naads sector to provide security in ensuring the success of the agricultural sector,” he said.

Mr Abel Mwebaze, the chairperson Kiyenje Bodaboda stage on Mbarara –Bushenyi road in Bubare Sub-county, Mbarara, said PDM faces corruption.

“Most of us could not benefit from Emyooga programme because we did not negotiate with the implementers to consider our groups, or they feared we would report their corrupt tendencies. Even those that were considered ended up getting too little to engage in productive ventures,” he said.

The deputy speaker of Mbarara City, Ms Constance Keinobwisho, called for sensistisation of leaders to avoid politising the programme.

“Many people have been accustomed to thinking that government money is free and so misuse it, some politicians politicise these programmes, which makes people believe it is a gift from the government for their votes, as a result, the money does not achieve its intended purpose,” she said.





