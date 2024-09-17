Ankole uses marathon to stop HIV in its tracks

Ankole residents have turned to a marathon to combat the high HIV prevalence in the sub-region. According to the Uganda Aids Commission’s (UAC) 2024 report, 10 of the 13 districts in Ankole have higher HIV prevalence rates than the national average of 5.1 percent.

Mbarara City leads with 11.1 percent, followed by Bushenyi at 9.1 percent, Kiruhura at 8.9 percent, and Mbarara and Rwampara both at 7.8 percent.

Other affected districts include Sheema (7.5 percent), Ibanda (7.1 percent), Rubirizi (6.7 percent), Ntungamo (6.4 percent), Mitooma (5.4 percent), Kazo (4.4 percent), Isingiro (4.1 percent), and Buhweju (3.9 percent).

The alarming statistics have prompted residents to collaborate with Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) and other stakeholders to raise awareness through the "Empummo Marathon," scheduled for October 27 at Kakyeka Stadium.

Organised by the Initiative for Better Health (IBH), the marathon aims to reduce the spread of HIV in the sub-region.

Ms Rosset Kajungu Mutambi, the chairperson of the organising committee, expressed concern over the high HIV rates, especially among the youth.

"We want to ensure an HIV/Aids-free generation starting from newborns, but as children grow into puberty, the cases rise, threatening our goal to end the epidemic by 2030," she said.

Ms Kajungu emphasised the need for more targeted efforts.

"While many voices have raised awareness, the youth, particularly young girls, have not heeded the message. We need renewed energy (Empumo) to intensify sensitisation, especially in hotspot areas," she added.

Mr John Kateeba, the IBH's executive director, highlighted the vulnerability of young girls.

"We aim to engage young people in business initiatives to help them become self-reliant and avoid risky behaviors that could lead to HIV infection," he said.

He noted that funds from the marathon would support awareness campaigns and establish skilling centers for vulnerable girls and women in high-risk areas.

Dr Shillah Ankunda, a health worker at IBH, stressed the importance of testing.

"Many people are unaware of their HIV status, leading to new infections. The Empummo marathon encourages people to get tested so they can access medication and reduce the risk of further transmission," she said.

Mr Peter Karamagi, a councilor in Mbarara, attributed the rising HIV rates to young girls engaging in sex work for small sums of money.

"Many young girls in bars and lodges offer sex for as little as Shs5,000 to Shs10,000, and most are unwilling to heed advice," he noted.

Mr Hadadi Ssentongo, a student, blamed the spread on the failure of youths to abstain or practice safe sex.

"Many young people feel the urge to engage in early sexual activities but fail to protect themselves, contributing to the spread of HIV," he said.

Ms Flavia Nyakato, a resident of Mbarara, pointed to domestic violence as another factor.

"When misunderstandings arise in families, partners seek satisfaction outside their marriage without testing, which increases the spread," she explained.

Mr David Jonathan Ssentongo, a senior events and promotions officer at NMG-Uganda, said the company joined the campaign to support the fight against HIV.

"We’ve partnered with IBH and the Ministry of Health through the Empumo marathon to raise awareness. Our goal is to ensure no new HIV cases by 2030," he stated.

He also emphasised the need to end the stigma around HIV.