Another anti-corruption protester arrested at Rubaga church 

Police in Kampala is holding a 25 year accountant and former Guild Vice President of Kyambogo University Ms Claire Namara who protested in the anti-corruption protest at Rubaga Cathedral Church on Sunday, July 28.

Ms Namara, who served as the 17 Guild Vice President of Kyambogo University has joined the rest of the Generation Z youths who have been arrested in the ongoing Anti-corruption protests against Parliament and it's Speaker Anita Among.

“Namara Claire 25 years an accountant and resident of Rubaga, [was] arrested by security at the cathedral now detained at Old Kampala on allegations of inciting violence,” Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson told Monitor on Sunday evening.

The photo circulating on X and Facebook social media platforms show Ms Namara holding a placard with inscriptions, “Magogo' Birthday Car would Pad one million young girls for a year.#StopCorruption# March2Parliament.”

The youths had planned to storm different religious institutions on Friday and Sunday, with messages of anti-corruption before resuming the physical protests next week.

One of the eyewitness said that Ms Namara was arrested at Rubaga Cathedral as she moved from the congregation holding a flag of Uganda and leaflets demanding that Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Annet Among resigns.

She was first held at the police post at Lubaga Cathedral before being transferred to Old Kampala Police Stations where her lawyers were informed that she will be arraigned before Court tomorrow Monday, July 29.

Ms Namara joins over 100 suspected demonstrators who were arrested by security forces during the anti-corruption march to Parliament between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

Over 90 of these were arraigned before different courts where they were charged with the offense of common nuisance and remanded to Luzira prison.

“From the congregation and was dragged away by ushers and then picked up by the police officers that had been deployed there,” an eyewitness recounted.

Her arrest came at a time when the embattled Speaker Among whom demonstrators are asking to resign vowed never to do so.