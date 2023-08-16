Another body retrieved two weeks after L. Victoria boat accident

Police and army marine have retrieved another body of one of the victims of the August 2 boat accident on Lake Victoria.

Haruna Ssembatya’s corpse was discovered on Tuesday evening near Nsazi Island in Mukono District.

This brings the number of bodies so far retrieved to 15 out of the estimated 20 passengers who perished in the accident.

Ssembatya who was a firewood vendor at Lwanabatya Island District hails from Kanziira-Kigarama Sub County in Kassanda District.

Authorities say of the 15 bodies, one female corpse has not been claimed from City Mortuary Mulago, Kampala.

Fisheries Protection Unit spokesperson Deo Ssentiba expressed optimism that getting Ssembatya’s body offered hope that more bodies might be retrieved, including the one of 21-year-old Sharon Watsembe.

“Yes, Ssembatya's body has been received we’re going to liaise with the family to come for it. We’re now searching for one body of a lady [Watsembe],” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday morning

Watsemba, who was from Bushiyi Sub-county in Bududa District, was dealing in silver fish locally known as mukene- at Lunabatya Island in Kalangala District.