Another child found dead after choice of school row

Another child has been found dead after she protested her parents’ decision to take her back to a village school.

Moreen Nantume, a six-year-old girl, and resident of Central Zone Bweyogerere, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, was supposed to be taken back to a school in Lugumba, Buikwe District.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said when the girl’s parents returned home from work on Wednesday they found her hanging on the bed.

“When her brother returned from school and saw her body, he called their mother. They informed the police about the incident and detectives responded. Preliminary investigations point to suicide,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

This is the second child to take die after disagreeing with parents on the choice of school following the reopening of a new term this week.

Related incident

On Monday, a Senior Four student of Makerere College School allegedly committed suicide after his parent got him a place in another school he didnot like.

Emmanuel Okello, 18, waited when his father had taken his siblings to school and hanged himself in their home compound at Parliament village-Kitukutwe in Kira Municipality on Monday.

Government in March 2020 closed all schools countrywide following a surge in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations. However, the institutions of learning were reopened on Monday.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the lockdown has definitely affected the school going children and advised parents and teachers to reach out to the police when they register cases of depression among the children.

He said parents shouldn’t dictate on where the children should go for studies, but instead sit them down and make them to understand and appreciate why they are making the decisions.