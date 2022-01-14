Another child found dead after choice of school row

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said when the girl’s parents returned home from work on Wednesday they found her hanging on the bed.

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Moreen Nantume, a six-year-old girl, and resident of Central Zone Bweyogerere, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, was supposed to be taken back to a school in Lugumba, Buikwe District

Another child has been found dead after she protested her parents’ decision to take her back to a village school. 
Moreen Nantume, a six-year-old girl, and resident of Central Zone Bweyogerere, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, was supposed to be taken back to a school in Lugumba, Buikwe District. 
The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said when the girl’s parents returned home from work on Wednesday they found her hanging on the bed. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.