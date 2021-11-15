Another family conned of Museveni’s condolence cash for Lwengo machete victims

The family of the late Joseph Ddumba has tasked the former Lwengo District chairperson, George Mutabaazi to deliver their Shs10 million condolence which was given out by President Museveni to families whose relatives were killed in the recent spate of machete attacks in the greater Masaka region.

Ddumba was killed on August 8 this year near his home in Kakoma village, Kyanjovu parish, Lwengo Sub County in Lwengo District.

At least 22 of his family members, led by Mr Richard Kayanja Ddumba stormed Lwengo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Herman Ssentongo’s office to claim for their Shs10 million, accusing Mr Mutabaazi of not picking their phone calls and trying to doge them ever since he returned with the money from State House Entebbe.

Mr Kayanja told the RDC that when Mr Mutabaazi was registering those who were supposed to meet Mr Museveni at State House, they submitted to him details of two people, among whom were the deceased's brother, Vincent Kyaterekera Lutaakome and the deceased's son.

"On the day they were supposed to travel, Kyaterekera fell sick and went for treatment. We informed Mr Mutabaazi. Kyaterekera was then replaced by the deceased’s sister for their State House trip," Mr Kayanja said.

Former Lwengo District chairperson George Mutabaazi (left) who is accused of taking Shs10 million presidential condolence meant for Ddumba's family pictured during a meeting with the RDC and deceased's relatives.





However, Kayanja told the RDC that their sister who was to meet Mutabaazi and the group (other family members whose relatives had been killed (in Kampala was never contacted by Mutabaazi as had been agreed.

Kayanja claimed that Mr Mutabaazi afterwards said he would deliver to them the money once he returned from Kampala the following day.

"It is unfortunate that since Mutabaazi returned, he never picks my phone calls, and most of the family members think that Mr Kyaterekera and I shared the condolences," Mr Kayanja said.

Ddumba’s widow, Ms Maria Gorreth Nakimwero told the RDC that she’s currently overwhelmed by the number of the family members she has to take care of since her husband who was the bread winner was killed.

Some of the relatives of the late Joseph Ddumba pictured at Lwengo RDC's office.



"My husband left me with 12 children and grandchildren. I don’t even know what I will do once the schools reopen. I thought the Shs10 million condolence from the president would help alleviate the situation, especially school fees," Ms Nakimwero told the RDC.

This forced Mr Ssentongo to summon Mr Mutabaazi for the meeting. When he arrived, he admitted that he had promised to deliver the money to Ddumba’s family but claimed to have failed to secure it from State House.

"I came with only Shs40 million for four families which were not represented at State House. I did not bring that of Joseph Ddumba's family," Mr Mutabaazi told the RDC.

This shocked Ddumba's relatives who were left wondering how they missed out on the Shs40 million and which criteria Mutabaazi used to distribute the money.

Mr Mutabaazi, however, advised the family to keep in touch with him and promised to write to President Museveni about their issue.

Mr Ssentongo also promised to follow up on their matter and ensure they get the presidential condolence.

Lwengo RDC Mr Herman Ssentongo (right) gestures as he addresses Ddumba's family at his office on November 15, 2021

"I want to urge you to remain calm. Whoever ate your condolence money will bring it and I can assure you. I will not rest until you get justice," Mr Ssentongo vowed.

This is the second family that has come out with claims of missing out on President Museveni's condolence money.

The other family is that of the late Francis Ruhamyankaaka from Kisoro District whose relatives three months ago came out and revealed that they had been conned of the Shs10 million after a different family claimed their brother’s body.