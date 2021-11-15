Another family conned of Museveni’s condolence cash for Lwengo machete victims

Deceased: Joseph Ddumba was killed on August 8 this year near his home in Kakoma village, Kyanjovu parish, Lwengo Sub County in Lwengo District. PHOTOS/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA 

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

What you need to know:

  • This is the second family that has come out with claims of missing out on President Museveni's condolence money.

The family of the late Joseph Ddumba has tasked the former Lwengo District chairperson, George Mutabaazi to deliver their Shs10 million condolence which was given out by President Museveni to families whose relatives were killed in the recent spate of machete attacks in the greater Masaka region. 

