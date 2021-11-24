Another fisherman drowns in Lake Kyoga, death toll now at seven

Police in Pallisa District have registered another case of death by drowning of one Charles Okurut, 21, a resident of Okubul village, Kadumire parish, Apopong Sub County.

The latest incidence in a spell of one month makes it seven, the number of people who have reportedly drowned in Lake Kyoga.

The North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso confirmed the incident and warned fishermen to be more vigilant while on the lake.

“We have established that on the Monday at around 5pm, Charles Okurut together with James Omule,20, set off from their homes and went fishing. While in the middle of the lake, the boat started shaking because of the heavy winds and a few moments later, it capsized and Okurut drowned while Omule managed to swim out and survived,” she said.

“We want to caution all fishmongers to be cautious and avoid going to the lake especially when the weather looks not friendly. The police shall continue carrying our sensitization especially on water safety as we move towards the festive season,” ASP Alaso added.

Mr Emmanuel Olupot, the LCIII chairman Apopong Sub County said: “This is just to appeal to the fishermen to move in groups as they carry out their activities. Those who don’t know how to swim could be saved by colleagues who know.”

“This lake has claimed a good number of people not only these seven registered this year. People have no alternative sources of livelihood, that is why they can’t stop going to the lake for fishing,” Mr Moses Mwanaki, one of the residents, said.