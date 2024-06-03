Another man falls off Kampala building, dies

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a 35-year-old man fell from the top of a hotel and died.

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday, at Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Nakawa Division, Kampala City, as an Indian national Shukla Chiragkumar died in a suspected suicide incident.

"The police at Kira Road are investigating the suspected suicide of Chiragkumar, which occurred today, June 3, 2024, at Skyz Hotel, Naguru, Nakawa Division, Kampala City," said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

According to ASP Owoyesigyire, at around 12:30am, Chiragkumar allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the hotel building, breaking his arm. Hotel staff rushed him to UMC Bukoto, where he was pronounced dead.

“Chiragkumar had checked into room 1402 with an unidentified lady, and the motive behind the incident is still unknown. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement released Monday evening.

The body has been transported to the city mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem examination.

This the second person to die in a similar manner in just one week.

John Birungi Babirukamu, a 40-year-old renowned ICT specialist and digital marketer, and a resident of Kiwatule, Nakawa Division in Kampala, allegedly jumped to his death from the top of a building in one of the suburbs of the city.