Another Masaka businessman succumbs to Covid-19

Another Masaka City businessman, Ronald Ssentongo, has succumbed to Covid-19.

Ssentongo, 75, died at Platinum Hospital in Kampala on Monday morning where he had been admitted since Wednesday last week.

Mr Jona Kataza, a close family friend to Ssentongo told Daily Monitor that Ssentongo was first admitted at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for three days, but his condition deteriorated due to lack of oxygen and they sought a referral at Platinum Hospital.

“However, on reaching there [Platinum Hospital], there was oxygen, but the facility was too congested with Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Mr Ronnie Lukwago, the deceased’s son observed that the congestion was unbearable and they resolved to transfer the patient to Nakasero Hospital.

“Dad’s condition didn’t improve and he was struggling to breathe, so, we decided to take him to Nakasero Hospital, but unfortunately he died in the ambulance as he was being driven out of Platinum Hospital gate,” he said.

The deceased, according to Lukwago, had diabetes and hypertension, which are both risk factors of Covid-19.

The former mayor of Masaka City, Mr Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo eulogised the deceased as a pro-development individual who could do whatever in his means to develop the area.

“Mzee Ssentongo has been a generous and humble person, which is a rare trait among rich people. He has made a significant contribution towards the development of Masaka City and we are going to miss him,” he said.

Mzee Ssentongo was the proprietor of Ssentongo House, a commercial complex along Edward Avenue, and other buildings in Masaka City. He will be laid to rest on Sunday at his ancestral home in Kyakonda Village, Kyotera District.

His death comes a week after Masaka City lost three prominent city businessmen to Covid-19. These include; Yusuf Kiberu, the proprietor of KY Primary School, and his brother, Sulaiman Mubiru, George William Shakespeare Kalumba who was the Masaka regional agent for Uganda Breweries Ltd and proprietor of Williams Theatre. Masaka District has lost a total of 32 patients since May 27 while 20 others are currently on oxygen at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

