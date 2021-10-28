Another NRM leader announces resignation ahead of Kayunga LC5 election

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders in Kayunga District are in panic after the district publicity secretary announced his resignation just weeks to the LC 5 by-election.

During a Wednesday meeting of Kayunga NRM leaders held at Ntenjeru District headquarters, Mr Kizza Mutwalibu shocked his colleagues when he announced that he had quitted the party citing intrigue and lack of transparency among the party leaders.

The outspoken Kizza, who was among the leaders attending the meeting that was presided over by the district party chairman, Mr Moses Karangwa, lost his cool, when he was allegedly blocked by one of the members not to openly disclose why the party is likely to lose the by-election.

The seemingly angry Kizza also accused fellow party leaders of hurling insults at him and sidelining him whenever the party sends money to its district leaders in Kayunga.

“I have quit the party. How can they call me a lumpen! Let me join another party where I will be valued because I have gained nothing from supporting NRM and president Museveni,” Mr Kizza shouted before storming out of the meeting.

Attempts by Kayunga RDC, Mr Ssempala Kigozi, to convince him to stay as he followed him outside the meeting room were futile.

After failing to convince Mr Kizza, the RDC returned to the meeting.

“I got an accident during the presidential campaigns and my leg is about to be amputated but I have never got support from my party or the president,” Mr Kizza who was walking on clutches lamented.

He later went to his home located near the district headquarters and carried all his NRM party attire and dumped them in the meeting hall before he hopped on a boda boda motorcycle and left.

Mr Kizza joins Mr Joseph Ouma, who was the Kayunga District NRM secretary General, who early this year defected the party to the National Unity Platform (NUP). Mr Ouma resigned from his post, accusing the party of engaging in vote-rigging and bribery.

Recently, the electoral commission announced that nominations would take place on 29 and 30 November, while polling would take place on December 16.

Mr Andrew Muwonge, who lost the same seat to late Mohammed Ffeffekka Sserubogo in the January elections, has been declared the NRM flag bearer in the by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the mysterious death of Mr FFeffekka who was found hanging by a rope behind his home in Kyebanja village, Kayunga Sub-county in June this year.

The hotly contested seat saw the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja recently announcing that NRM would fight hard to retake the seat that had been won by NUP early this year.

Mr Karangwa told this reporter that he would talk to Mr Kizza about his grievances.

“You just wait, he will be back in the party before the end of this week,” Mr Karangwa said.

