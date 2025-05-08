Another NRM supporter killed after voting for uncle’s rival

The deceased went with other voters to Musamba trading centre for celebrations but never returned home. On Wednesday at around 7 pm, his body was found lying along the footpath to his second wife's home by the locals who informed the area leaders and the matter was reported to Rubaya police station,” Mr Maate said.



Mr Maate added that the police visited, processed and documented the scene of the crime before relevant statements were obtained from witnesses, after which the body was handed over to the relatives for burial.



“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators should volunteer it so that they are brought to book and prosecuted since inquiries into the matter are still at hand,” Mr Maate added.



The Rubaya LCIII Chairman, Mr Nelson Atukwase appealed for thorough investigations since the deceased was a relative of the loser of the election, whom he refused to vote for.



“The deceased refused to vote for his uncle Tumwijukye and supported his opponent Turyazayo, who was later declared the winner of the Bugo LC1 seat flag bearer. We suspect the deceased was murdered because of supporting a candidate of his choice regardless of blood relationship,” Mr Atukwase said.



Mr Atukwase proposed that the method of electing party leaders should be changed from the current one of lining up behind the candidates to secret ballot boxes to avoid promoting hatred, revenge, animosity and other criminal acts against the aggrieved individuals.