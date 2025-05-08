Another NRM supporter killed after voting for uncle’s rival
What you need to know:
- The Rubaya LCIII Chairman, Mr Nelson Atukwase, appealed for thorough investigations since the deceased was a relative of the loser of the election, whom he refused to vote for.
- Mr Atukwase proposed that the method of electing party leaders should be changed from the current one of lining up behind the candidates to secret ballot boxes to avoid promoting hatred, revenge, animosity and other criminal acts against the aggrieved individuals.
Three people have been arrested to help police in investigating the circumstances under which a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party was killed shortly after the party's polls for grassroots leadership and LC1 flagbearer on Tuesday.
The police spokesman for Kigezi sub-region, Mr Elly Maate identified the deceased as Silvano Bikorwomuhangi, a resident of Bugo village, Musamba parish, Rubaya Sub County in Kabale District.
“It’s alleged that on May 6, 2025, at around 12 pm, Silvano Bikorwomuhangi went and participated in the NRM election exercise, and he voted for one Wilber Turyazayo who was contesting with Henry Tumwijukye for the post of LC I Chairman. Turyazayo won the election.
The deceased went with other voters to Musamba trading centre for celebrations but never returned home. On Wednesday at around 7 pm, his body was found lying along the footpath to his second wife's home by the locals who informed the area leaders and the matter was reported to Rubaya police station,” Mr Maate said.
Mr Maate added that the police visited, processed and documented the scene of the crime before relevant statements were obtained from witnesses, after which the body was handed over to the relatives for burial.
“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators should volunteer it so that they are brought to book and prosecuted since inquiries into the matter are still at hand,” Mr Maate added.
The Rubaya LCIII Chairman, Mr Nelson Atukwase appealed for thorough investigations since the deceased was a relative of the loser of the election, whom he refused to vote for.
“The deceased refused to vote for his uncle Tumwijukye and supported his opponent Turyazayo, who was later declared the winner of the Bugo LC1 seat flag bearer. We suspect the deceased was murdered because of supporting a candidate of his choice regardless of blood relationship,” Mr Atukwase said.
Mr Atukwase proposed that the method of electing party leaders should be changed from the current one of lining up behind the candidates to secret ballot boxes to avoid promoting hatred, revenge, animosity and other criminal acts against the aggrieved individuals.
Bikorwomuhangi is the third party supporter to be reportedly killed over the elections marred with chaos and fights in different parts of the country after a police detective in Luuka District was detained for shooting one person dead and injuring two others during the polls.
According to ASP Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Regional Police spokesperson, Detective Corporal Denis Emojong is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Swaliki Lwayanga. The two injured individuals have been identified as Ivan Oketch and Nabugo Peterson.
The shooting happened after chaos erupted during voting at Noor Islamic Primary Teachers College playground in Luswiga Zone, Nantamu Ward, Bulanga Town Council on May 7, 2025.
It happened hours after six supporters of NRM were detained in Mayuge District, Eastern Uganda, following the murder of one of their colleagues during the party’s country-wide village polls on Tuesday, May 6.
The suspects are said to have beaten Peter Kaluya to death shortly after the poll results in Bulubude village in Malongo sub-county were announced.