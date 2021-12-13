Another pastor arrested over Kakira ritual killing

Trinity Nakisuyi Nabirye Zabeela, the victim of the ritual killing and Joseph Sserubiri who confessed to the crime. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

By  Philip Wafula

  • Mr Israel Isama Buyinza is accused of masterminding the ritual killing of a four-year-old girl. 

Kampala Metropolitan Police has transferred a Nansana-based pastor to Jinja Police Station in connection with the murder of a four-year-old girl.

