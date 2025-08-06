Another student found dead at Seeta High School

Another student of Seeta High School has died. This is the second death of a student of the school in just six months. Kevin Nsamba, a 21-year-old Senior Six student, reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at Mbalala Campus in Mukono District at around 5:30pm on Sunday. The circumstances under which the student drowned in the pool are still subject to investigation. The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said they have arrested the swimming trainer, who is said to have been near the pool when the incident happened.

“It is alleged that after participating in a football match with fellow students, Kevin and others ran towards the school’s swimming pool. At the time, there were trainees in the pool under the supervision of a trainer. Kevin reportedly jumped into the deep end of the pool,” Mr Owoyesigyire said. Police said the students noticed the absence of the deceased late in the evening as they were watching a film. They informed their dormitory captain, who also informed the chief warden. After failing to trace him, the school principal joined the search the next day to help find the student, only to find his body floating in the swimming pool.

The school administration reported to the police, that sent their team to start an investigation.

“Statements have been recorded from relevant witnesses. The body was retrieved and taken to Mulago City Mortuary for post-mortem. The swimming pool trainer has been arrested to assist with ongoing investigations,” Mr Owoyesigyire said. He said they are waiting for the post-mortem results and other evidence to establish the cause of the death. Attempts to get a comment from the school administration was futile by press time. The school’s administrators' mobile phones were switched off, and the school principal did not answer our repeated calls. In February, Elishama Ssesaazi, 16, a Senior Three student of Seeta High School main campus, allegedly committed suicide in the school dormitory. Investigations into the incident are also ongoing. The deaths have caused panic among parents and even students.



