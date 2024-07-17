Another suspected ADF agent remanded over terrorism

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court has remanded a 48-year-old man to Luzira Prison over terrorism and having links with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels

Sulaiman Nsubuga alias Nkata Ibrahim or Muzee Lweza was on Tuesday arraigned before the Chief Magistrates Court at Buganda Road, facing charges related to supporting, recruitment and funding of militia activities.

The charges are contrary to the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, Nsubuga was not allowed to plead to the charges after the magistrate ruled that the court does not have the requisite powers to handle the case which is capital in nature.

"It can only be heard in the High Court. In the meantime, you are remanded to Luzira prison until August 13 for mention of the case," Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi held.

Nsubuga faces the charges together, with his 31-year-old co-accused Abubakar Swalleh alias Mupeta Isaac or Dod City or Fujo Boxer or Tom Kivuruge, whose charges were read to him on July 8.

Court had been compelled by prosecution to issue a production warrant requiring prison authorities to present Nsubuga, who is remanded at Kitalya Prison.





Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze alleges that between 2018 and April 2024 in diverse areas of Uganda, Dr Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa, Swalleh, Nsubuga and others still at large directly or indirectly mobilised funds, procured digital watches, power banks other essential supplies, recruited and transferred recruits to ADF in Eastern DRC, knowing or having reason to believe that such support will be used in full or in part by the IS-linked terror group.

According to prosecution, Swalleh, Nsubuga and others still at large allegedly belong or profess to belong to ADF.

Court records show that Nsubuga was arrested in Busia while Swalleh Abubakar was arrested from Zambia.