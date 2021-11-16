Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Another suspected suicide bomber arrested in Nansana, police say

People extinguish fire on cars- caused by a bomb explosion near Parliament building in Kampala, Uganda, on November 16, 2021. Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala on November 16, 2021, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country. PHOTO/AFP

New Content Item (7)

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

Digital Content Editor

Nation Media Group (NMG)

What you need to know:

  • An early Tuesday morning twin bombing in Kampala City claimed three lives and left 33 people injured with that number expected to grow.

Police said Tuesday that they arrested a suspected suicide bomber who allegedly tried to blow up Nansana Town in Central Uganda, moments after three of his colleagues (suicide bombers) killed at least three civilians in a twin bombing in the capital, Kampala.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.