Another suspected suicide bomber arrested in Nansana, police say

Police said Tuesday that they arrested a suspected suicide bomber who allegedly tried to blow up Nansana Town in Central Uganda, moments after three of his colleagues (suicide bombers) killed at least three civilians in a twin bombing in the capital, Kampala.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said the force’s Counter-Terrorism (CT) operatives November 16 ‘‘quickly discovered another man only identified as Moze who intended to detonate a fourth jacket-bomb in Uganda.’’

“Although three suicide bombers died in the double bomb attacks, our CT response teams managed to pursue a fourth suicide bomb attacker and intercepted him at Bwaise. They shot and injured him, and immediately after, recovered an unexploded improvised explosive device at Nansana-Katooke B Wamala Ward, at his home, which the bomb squad, were going to neutralize. We are now pursuing other members of the terror groups,” CP Enanga told journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga addresses the media at the Police headquarters in Kampala. PHOTO/HANDOUT/POLICE

Mr Enanga further expressed concern that ‘‘it is uneasy to eliminate the wave of domestic terrorism in Uganda because they use readily available materials to manufacture bombs."

‘‘What they use to manufacture these explosives are things sold in our markets like nails, bicycle bearings, scrap shrapnel, chemicals, and phones used to make the bomb-jackets,’’ Mr Enanga added.

Police are now investigating a gang of Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) insurgents in the country- following repeated deadly attacks that have now claimed just over five lives.

‘‘Today’s incident shows that we have a serious role to play in fighting domestic terrorism. This danger is still around,’’ Mr Enanga warned as he urged vigilance.

Five suicide bombers have been at the helm of the recent attacks targeting the East African nation of over 41million people.

‘‘We shall build upon today’s clues to look for their colleagues in the country,’’ Mr Enanga remarked.

Two separate early Tuesday morning Kampala City bombings claimed three lives and left 33 people injured with that number expected to grow.