Another suspected terrorist shot dead in Kampala- police

Security agents in Kampala have shot and killed a 36-year-old suspected terrorist arrested in the ongoing counter terror operations.

Adam Matovu alias Manihajji, a resident of Ttula zone, Kawempe 1 ward, Kawempe Division was shot and killed after he allegedly jumped off a patrol vehicle and tried to escape while being escorted to the Special Investigations Division (SID) Kireka, police have said.

“The Joint Counter Terror task team actively involved in the ongoing counter terror operations, found themselves in a volatile situation, after a terror suspect, jumped off a patrol vehicle and tried to escape, while being escorted to SID Kireka. The officers responded immediately and fired warning shots while commanding him to stop but all in vain, which prompted them to shoot and main. Unfortunately, the suspect succumbed to the bullet wounds at the scene around Naguru remand home. The suspect now deceased, has been identified as, Matovu Adam alias Manihajji aged 36, and resident of Ttula zone, Kawempe 1 ward, Kawempe Division,” said Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga in a statement issued Friday morning.

Mr Enanga said the officers were returning from “a very successful cordon and search operation” in Kawempe Division, where they reportedly recovered an AK 47 gun, (without a serial number) but with 14 rounds of ammunition, a bag containing a suicide belt with suspected explosives, and an assortment bomb making materials.

“The suspected explosive was neutralized at the site on safety grounds. The public should know that encounters with terrorism suspects is usually violent and full of uncertainty. The officers kept telling him to stop but he did not adhere to their command. As we review the shooting incident, we urge all suspects to always follow our due processes to avoid such tragic incidents,” Mr Enanga added.

Matovu’s death comes a month after security agencies gunned down another suspected armed terrorist during a raid in Kyebando, a Kampala City suburb.

Hamid Nsubuga, who allegedly evaded arrest in Pader District during the burial of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech allegedly turned violent while the security personnel were arresting him, prompting them to shoot him dead on October 4, 2021.

“He was countered while on an assassination mission whose details we can’t reveal. A pistol, ammunition and other evidence of material value were recovered,” Commissioner of Police (CP) Enanga said then.

Suspected bomb materials recovered from a suicide bomber in Pader by security agents on August 26

On August 27, the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence paraded a man, whom they said had been arrested at Atimikica Guest House in Pader Town Council where he had booked along with another colleague, who is on the run.

The security agencies said the suspect had explosives and had intended to attack mourners at the burial of Lt Gen Lokech.

Matovu is the fifth suspect alleged to be connected to terrorism, who has been shot dead by security agents.

In July, security agencies shot dead three suspects, who had been arrested in relation to the killing of Brenda Nantongo, the daughter of the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, and his driver Haruna Kayondo on Kisota Road in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb.

All the suspects were said to have resisted arrest or escaping before they were killed.

Their deaths were condemned by human rights activists and President Museveni.

The President promised an investigation into the matter.

Security agencies have accused the rebels of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) of being behind the assassinations and bomb blast in and around Kampala city.

