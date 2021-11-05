Uganda Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga. 

Another suspected terrorist shot dead in Kampala- police

Job Bwire

Police said the officers were returning from “a very successful cordon and search operation” in Kawempe Division, where they reportedly recovered an AK 47 gun, (without a serial number) but with 14 rounds of ammunition, a bag containing a suicide belt with suspected explosives, and an assortment bomb making materials. 

Security agents in Kampala have shot and killed a 36-year-old suspected terrorist arrested in the ongoing counter terror operations.

