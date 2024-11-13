Another TikToker convicted for staging President Museveni's mock trial

A 21-year-old TikToker has been convicted of hate speech and spreading malicious information about President Museveni, 80, after he pleaded guilty before Entebbe Chief Magistrate's Court.

Emmanuel Nabugodi was arraigned before Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis on Wednesday before he confessed to using a TikTok account, rice027, to share a video referencing President Museveni whom the state says he intended to demean, degrade and promote hostility against.

The State attorney, Mr Paul Aheebwa Byamukama told court that Nabugodi committed the offences in September 2024 in Wakiso District before he went into hiding in Bugis sub region. He was arrested from Mbale District after police tracked him for weeks.

Mock trial

“According to the constitution which governs us in the Dog Nation, the president of this nation, you are accused of three offences; one is to rule this nation since my childhood until I grew up. Secondly, you are not a born of this nation but you're ruling us. For us in Dog Nation, it is not allowed. Three, to study about you in history and I found that in reality and according to the power entrusted in me as a judge of the Dog Nation, you will be brought in public. You will be caned and whenever you touch it, it will not be counted,” Mr Byamukama recited Nabugodi's alleged demeaning words in the video.

Mr Byamukama added, “In the same video, the accused went on and said that Madam, take away the president, remove his trouser, cane him 20 strokes for trying to play with us.”

After reciting Nabugodi’s presentation, Mr Byamukama asked court to sentence him to seven years in prison (maximum punishment for the offences) or fine him Shs1.5 million for each count to deter commission of such offences in future.

“According to the Computer Misuse Act, these offences carry a maximum of 7 years in prison or a fine not exceeding 750 currency points, or both. Therefore, it would only be appropriate that court deters such actions with the maximum sentence” he said.

The charges

A teary Nabugodi who was charged with hate speech which is contrary to section 26 (1) (a) and (c) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, spreading malicious information contrary to section 28 (1) and (2) of the Computer Misuse Act, and pProhibition of use of another person’s simcard contrary to regulation 29 (1) of the Regulation of interception of Communications Regulation 2023 pleaded guilty to the charges and asked for pardon.

“I thought I was making comedy content like how other people do on TikTok for fun. I was not aware of the consequences of my actions,” he said.

However, the magistrate remanded him until next week when he will be returned to court for sentencing.

“I find you guilty as charged in regard to count 1, count 2, count 3, and I hereby convict you accordingly on your own plea of guilty. You will be remanded to Kigo Prison until November 18, 2024 when I will pass sentencing,” the magistrate said.

Not alone

Nabugodi is the fourth TikToker to be arraigned in court in two days on allegations of spreading hate Speech and malicious information about Mr Museveni, his family members or associates of the ruling National Resistance Movement which has been in power since 1986.

The other three were also returned to the same court Wednesday and further remanded pending completion of police inquiries into their offences.



They include 21-year-old David Ssengozi, alias Lucky Choice; Julius Tayebwa,19 and Isaiah Ssekagiri, 28.

Ms Amabilis remanded them to Kigo Prison until November 25 over hate speech and spreading malicious information about President Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerguba, a one Calvin Kayanja, NRM-leaning artistes; Jenifer Nakajubi, aka, Full Figure; Gereson Wabuyi aka Gravity Omutujju, and Patrick Mulwana aka Alien skin.

Court heard that they committed the offences between September and October 2024 in Wakiso District using different TikTok accounts.

“You will come back on November 25 when the case will come up for mention. A1, A2 and A3 you are further remanded to Kigo prison till then,” the magistrate said.

Platform for dissent?

The Chinese-owned app has increasingly become a platform for several young Ugandans disappointed with President Museveni’s four-decade regime to vent their anger as critics continue to decry shrinking civic space.