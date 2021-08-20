Another Ugandan businessman shot dead in Rwanda

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Another Ugandan businessman was on Wednesday evening shot dead by the Rwandan security operatives accusing him of smuggling crude waragi and some cosmetics into their country.

The Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate identified the deceased as Justus Kabagambe, 25, a resident of Rutare village, Butanda Sub County in Kabale District.

“It's alleged that at around 2200hrs at Kitovu cell, Kivuye Sub County in Burera District in Rwanda, a Ugandan Justus Kabagambe was shot dead while trying to smuggle waragi and movit cosmetics into Rwanda. The deceased was allegedly shot after he had entered Rwanda for a distance of 1/2km from the Ugandan border. The body of the deceased is still in Rwanda. Inquiries to establish the truth of the allegations from Rwanda continue,” Mr Maate said.

Kabagambe becomes the 6th Ugandan national to be shot dead in Rwanda ever since Rwandan authorities closed cross-border trade with Uganda in March 2019.

The Rwandan authorities have always claimed that the shot Ugandans are those who resist arrest and try to fight their security operatives after being intercepted over the illegal entry.

The Buatanda LCIII chairman, Mr Bannet Champion, said that efforts to get the body of the deceased were futile as the Rwandan border authorities asked him to involve the higher Ugandan authorities before the body can be released.

“Our counterparts in Rwanda informed me about the unfortunate incident and when I tried to talk to the security operatives they demanded to talk to higher authorities in Uganda before releasing the body. I have since communicated the matter to the Kabale District top officials and I am waiting for the feedback,” he said.

Mr Champion said that the deceased is survived by two children and a wife.

The Kabale District LCV chairman, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, said that plans were underway to talk to his Rwandan counterpart over the matter and possible repatriation of the deceased’s body.