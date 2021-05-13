Another Ugandan shot dead in South Sudan

By U R N More by this Author

A 40-year-old Ugandan health specialist in South Sudan is said to have succumbed to gunshot wounds she sustained in an attack by unknown gunmen Wednesday.

Clara Amono, a specialist in Reproductive Health working for Cordaid, an international emergency relief and development organization in South Sudan, was shot in an ambush between Chukudum and Camp 15 in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

A yet-to-be identified driver of the same organization also reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

Amono was on active duty travelling from Torit state to another location to support a medical facility when their convoy of vehicles operated by Cordaid and Save the Children International, came under gunfire from unidentified attackers.

Kees Zevenbergen, Cordaid’s chief executive officer condemned the attack in a statement published on the organization’s website Wednesday.

“Cordaid condemns the violence that resulted in the death of our colleague in South Sudan. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the deceased,” he said.

The organization stated it's continuing to gather more details about the shooting.

In Pandwong Cell in Pandwong Division, Kitgum Municipality where the deceased is a resident, her family members received the news with shock.

Amono’s father Dicken Olwoch told this reporter that the incident was saddening for his daughter who has been offering her services in South Sudan for the last 10 years.

Olwoch called on the South Sudan government to expedite investigation into the incident and establish whether it was a targeted killing by a rebel group or organized bandits.

Olwoch noted that the family was in touch with officials of Cordaid for repatriation of his daughter’s body for burial.

Amono hails from Adilang Sub County in Agago District and is survived by one child.

Col James Dak, the deputy dpokesperson of the South Sudan National Police service told this reporter that he wasn’t aware of the incident when contacted on telephone.

“Today people are on the holiday because of Ramadhan and the offices have been closed. I didn’t check the security report. I will cross-check and give you the report,” he said.

The Wednesday shooting comes just a month after four Ugandan drivers were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Yei-Juba highway while heading to South Sudan capital Juba.