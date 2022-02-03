Another Ugandan woman dies in Saudi Arabia 

Zaituni Zawedde was announced dead two hours after she spoke to her sister in Uganda 

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Zaituni Zawedde was announced dead two hours after she spoke to her sister in Uganda.

In 2019, Zaituni Zawedde left her Busense village, Kimaanya-Kabonera division in Masaka City in central Uganda to look for greener pastures in Saudi Arabia.
Zawedde’s trip to the Middle East country was facilitated by a labour export company, Forbes Enterprise Limited which had secured her a two-year contract as a domestic worker.
Her sister, Ms Nuru Nanteza, says she spoke to Zawedde on January 20, 2022 at around 2pm.
However, two hours later, she received a phone call from Zawedde’s boss who said she (Zawedde) had passed on.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.