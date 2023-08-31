Another weapon recovered in Mbarara amid rising gun violence

A couple, a medical doctor at Mbarara Teaching Hospital and his wife are the latest victims of rising gun violence across the country.

According to SP Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson, the couple were shot and robbed of two phones, two laptops and a gold watch at the gate of their residence on August 27.

SP Kasasira revealed that a team from Crime Intelligence, Flying Squad Unit, responded, visited and documented the scene as the assailants were tracked and two prime suspects were arrested from Mbarara Doctors Plaza Hospital where one of the injured suspects was receiving treatment.

The suspects led Police to Bushenyi Road Mile 7 where the rifle used in the robbery was recovered.

In June, Police recovered a gun from a notorious city gang thought to have been robbed from a Commissioner in the Uganda Prisons Service.

The gun was linked to at least 20 recent robberies in Kampala and surrounding areas. It was the second gun recovered from the same gang.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, the gun was identified as the one robbed from the prisons officer.

On May 13, 2023, John Mujumbi, 25, a guard attached to Capital Guards and Patrol, was shot dead allegedly by his colleague Peter Ochoroi after an argument in their rented home in Konge, Makindye Division, Kampala City. On May 6, UPDF soldier allegedly shot one Rebecca Masika, 25, and injured Ivan Tugume, who are residents of Kamina landing site in Ndaiga Sub County, Kagadi District over a land dispute.