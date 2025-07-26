ANT party fronts Gen Muntu for 2026 presidential polls

Maj. Gen. (rtd) Mugisha Muntu has been nominated by the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) electoral commission to contest for the presidency of Uganda in the 2026 general elections.

This marks Muntu's second attempt at the country's highest office. The nomination was held at the party headquarters in Bukoto, Kampala, on Friday, July 25, 2025, a day before the deadline for ANT's presidential nomination process.

Addressing journalists shortly after being nominated, Muntu defined the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ANT and the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), stating they all aim to jointly front one candidate in the 2026 general elections at all levels, including at the presidential level.

"Our ANT-PFF MoU was based on us exploiting the opportunities of jointly fronting one candidate at all levels; we agreed to first make the implementation of the MoU, and now the next party we aim to bring on board is NUP," Muntu explained.

"If it succeeds, the three parties will decide on which more parties to bring on board," he added. Muntu underscored the relevancy of unity among the opposition political parties, stating that their next step will be engaging with the National Unity Platform (NUP), the largest opposition political party. He emphasized that even if they don't completely front joint candidates at all levels, they can agree on some common terms.

Muntu urged all opposition parties to consider forming united forces for change, enabling the opposition to gain meaningful power change instead of attacking each other.

"The ANT-PFF joint candidature still stands, but with other parties, we don't have to agree on everything," he said. "Even if we don't work together on fronting joint candidates, but we can work together in influencing the electoral processes and how to work with the Electoral Commission (EC) to manage communication and voter protection."

Regarding the ANT nomination process, Dan Mugarura, ANT interim Electoral Affairs Coordinator, said they have so far received one presidential candidate vying to hold the ANT flag in the 2026 polls. The exercise is set to end on July 27, 2025. Mugarura added that their entire nomination process, which started on May 2, 2025, is still ongoing, majorly conducted at each district level by their electoral registrars.

"We don't have the total number of candidates who have registered with us to contest under our flag so far, but we shall start knowing it on July 30, 2025, when the district registrars will be returning the forms to head office," Mugarura said. In Kampala alone, they have about 15 MP aspirants and 10 councilors, with the nomination process still receiving forms until July 30, 2025.



