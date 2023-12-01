Anthrax outbreak: No meat at Rakai World AIDS Day event

Guests at Friday’s national World Aids Day commemoration in Rakai District will not be served meat as the norm has been at most public functions in the area.

The resolution came following an outbreak of Anthrax which has so far claimed 17 lives and left at least 28 others sick in the nearby Kabira Sub County in Kyotera District.

Rakai District Health Officer Moses Sakor says guests can be served other sauces since Anthrax is spread through eating or getting in contact with contaminated meat.

"We received a letter from the President's Office directing us not to cook meat at the function because we may slaughter an infected animal and expose our guests to the disease. So, food is going to be provided, but not with beef,” he said in a Friday morning interview.

The Ministry of Health confirmed an Anthrax outbreak on Monday, long after locals sought the disease was witchcraft.

Anthrax is caused by a bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. Humans generally acquire the disease directly or indirectly from infected animals or occupational exposure to affected or contaminated animal products.

Now, Rakai District chairperson Samuel Kaggwa Ssekamwa has urged all residents to avoid eating meat when they are not sure about its source. “Some people sell meat from dead animals which is dangerous. Let us be alert so that we can fight Anthrax,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kyotera District Health Officer Dr Edward Muwanga told Monitor that they are going to sensitize communities to contain he spread of the disease.

Meantime, this year’s World Aids Day commemoration is under the theme: “Let Communities Lead.” President Museveni is expected at the event.