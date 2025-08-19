Anti-Corruption Court cautions Lugoloobi over repeated absence from trial

The Anti-Corruption Court has ruled that State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi must now seek permission from court before traveling abroad if the trip coincides with his trial dates. The directive follows prosecution concerns about his repeated absence from court.

Presiding Judge Jane Kajuga on Tuesday, August 18 said that while the minister’s latest absence had been communicated through a letter from the Ministry of Finance, the late notification and frequent clashes between his official duties and court appearances amounted to a valid complaint by the state.

“The accused person’s absence has been explained in accordance with the Anti-Corruption Division case management rules. But it is clear that the accused makes the decision to travel and simply notifies the court regardless of whether the travel date clashes with earlier fixed dates. Court cannot continue like this,” Justice Kajuga ruled.

She stressed that although Lugoloobi was entitled to perform government duties, he also carried a constitutional obligation to prioritize court proceedings.

“I therefore exercise my discretion as a trial judge to redefine this aspect so that we are able to proceed and handle the trial properly,” Justice Kajuga said.

Adding: “Where the accused person has a travel schedule that clashes with a court date, he cannot travel without the permission of court. This will not affect travel outside court dates, but once there is a clash, it is this court that will decide whether he can travel or not.”

Justice Kajuga granted the adjournment sought by the defence but declined to issue criminal summons against the minister or his sureties, as requested by the prosecution. The case was adjourned to September 2 for further hearing.

The ruling came after heated submissions from both defence lawyer John Isabirye and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (Ass DPP) Josephine Namatova.

Mr Isabirye told court that his client had been nominated on August 14 to represent Uganda at an international summit in Yokohama, Japan, making the late communication to court unavoidable.

“The case is coming up for further defence hearing specifically for cross-examination. My colleague’s law firm did write to court on August 15 indicating that our client unfortunately traveled to Japan. The communication was a bit late because the nomination was made on August 14. We are aware we need to have this matter concluded at the earliest but the letter from the Permanent Secretary indicates the summit will only take three days,” Mr Isabirye said.

He reminded court that when the matter came up on July 2, the minister had been present and ready for cross-examination, but court itself could not proceed due to its own constraints.

“The accused is not redefining bail as claimed. He remains a minister of finance with obligations to the state. His priority is court but when called on official duty, he has no control. He has gone to Japan to represent the country, not for personal errands,” Mr Isabirye argued.

But Ass DPP Namatova opposed the adjournment, accusing Lugoloobi of abusing court process by repeatedly missing sessions.

“It is a disappointment to learn through my brother counsel that we are not proceeding. This is not the first time he has traveled outside the country. The accused appears to have taken liberty to redefine the purpose of bail, missing court on account of cabinet meetings or foreign trips. The letter presented was just a formality to justify his absence today,” Ms Namatova said.

She pointed out that in previous sessions, similar letters had been presented, including one assigning the minister to a benchmarking trip to Dar es Salaam. She further questioned whether his sureties were fulfilling their obligations.

“We pray for criminal summons for all of them to appear in court, since each signed a non-cash bond of Shs100 million. If the accused is given opportunity to absent himself, we shall request to proceed in his absence in accordance with Article 28(5) of the Constitution and Section 55 of the Trial on Indictments Act,” she submitted.

Lugoloobi is battling charges in connection with the diversion of iron sheets that were meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

In his defence, the minister has said the iron sheets were used for community projects in his Kayunga constituency, including a goat shelter, schools and churches. He has also testified that he received them legitimately through government channels and was unaware they had been designated for Karamoja.