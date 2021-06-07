Anti-Corruption Court closed for two weeks over Covid-19

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

The Judiciary has temporarily closed the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court for about two weeks in a bid to avert further spread of coronavirus at the Kololo-based court.

“The Anti-Corruption Division is temporarily closed up to Friday June 18, 2021. Urgent matters for plea taking will be handled at Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court,” read in part the Judiciary statement signed off by Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo on Monday.

According to sources within the Judiciary, at least five staff of the court, last week tested positive for the deadly coronavirus including one top judicial officer.

The Judiciary further in its statement today, said they have forthwith, suspended all court hearings and appearances for the next 42 days with effect from today.

Judicial officers handling very urgent court business, according to the circular, have been advised to hear the said cases in open halls and spaces with court business being scaled down to 30 per cent with only skeleton and critical staff allowed to be present.

“Whenever practical, virtual hearing of cases should be adhered to including insisting on written submissions, use of e-mail, online delivery of judgments and audio-visual hearings and other modes of contactless communication,” further read in part the Judiciary statement.

“The heads of courts and departments should immediately work out a duty rota by which staff shall work in rotation until further directions are issued. For the courts, the duty rota must include a judicial officer and very essential support staff.”

The Judiciary has also suspended all executions for the next 42 days.

To that effect, the judicial officers have been urged to use the said 42 days to write their rulings and judgments.

On Sunday night, President Museveni issued 33 new measures aimed at curbing the rising Covid-19 cases in the country with Kampala and Waksio districts being the most hit.

Among the 33 new measures include; closure of all learning institutions for the next 42 days, closure of communal prayers also for the same period, and banning of inter-district transport also for the next 42 days.

