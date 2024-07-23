Anti-corruption protestors remanded to Luzira prison

Buganda Road Court has remanded over 50 youth to Luzira Prison, following their protest against corruption.

The fully packed court presided over by the trial Grade One Magistrate, Ms Caroline Kyoshabire on Tuesday evening saw the accused charged with public nuisance.

During her submission, Ms Kyoshabire asserted that the accused and others still at large, on the July 23, 2024 at Parliamentary Avenue, Central Division Kampala District, made a procession in the middle of the road while carrying placards, an act not authorized by law thereby causing annoyance or obstruction to the to the public in exercise of common rights.

Ms Kyoshabire however explained that the accused could not be granted bail as required by the law, due to time constraint.

“The law grants you the right to bail but, because of time constraint, we can’t proceed. You are advised to return on August 5,” she said.

The accused were represented by the Uganda Law Society, led by their President, Mr Bernard Oundo.

Mr Oundo wondered why the charge for the offence in question could still be applied yet the Penal Code Act declared it unconstitutional.

He however, acknowledged that the accused could not secure bail due to time.

“Today, our role was to apply for bail. We were not in position to apply for bail because of the time. We did not have sufficient time to be able to get sureties and the necessary requirements that are required for bail. So we will be in court on August 5, 2024 together with the clients so that we can be able to apply for bail,” he told journalists at 6pm immediately after the end of the court session.

Those remanded included Nelvin Nasasira 32, from Ntungamo, Kule Ronald 23 from Lira, Samson Kirya 34 from Kasubi, Salim Were 30 a veterinary doctor from Kawempe, Gift Achilla 25 from Mutungo Nodah Kobusingye 24 from Kawempe George Othieno 24, Abel Mucunguzi 38, Kennedy Makana and Praise Aloikin among others.

The decision to remand the accused to Luzira provoked emotions of some citizens.